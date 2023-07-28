City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto

The TTC is finally getting a feature people have long been calling for

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto is feeling a little more excited about the forthcoming Ontario Line subway now that a new video preview of it has dropped, even if its construction will mean a mess of construction and multi-year closures of key intersections.

The new release shows what features riders can look forward to when the 15-stop line finally debuts in 2031 — that is, if the work all goes according to plan — and people have picked up on one design element in particular that is bound to be a hit, seeing as many have been asking for it for years.

Video of new Ontario Line train features (including platform screen doors!)
by u/northernwaterchild in toronto

After so many injuries at track level in recent memory, including people being terrifyingly shoved onto the tracks, there has been a renewed push for the TTC to more seriously consider installing barrier doors at the platform's edge.

Places like Paris, Copenhagen and most cities in China already have the safety infrastructure, which is also employed on Toronto's UP Express and terminal link train at Pearson Airport.

While the TTC has toyed with the idea in the past, it wasn't until last year that the agency committed to adding the barriers in the network, confirming in June 2022 that the sliding gates would be coming to Bloor-Yonge station as part of more extensive renovations.

Metrolinx has, quite prudently, ensured that the safety solution is a key part of the design of the new Ontario Line stations — and also, that the public knows that.

Unfortunately, for the doors to be extended throughout Toronto's public transit network, it would cost around $1.35 billion, so residents shouldn't get their hopes up too high for a more widespread rollout of the feature.

As Ontario Line work gets underway, the city has vowed to learn from the mistakes of the still-unopened Eglinton Crosstown LRT and its endless delays, issuing a series of recommendations for Metrolinx to heed during construction.

Lead photo by

Anton Lammert
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto cops call out Mayor Olivia Chow after wave of violence

Metrolinx reveals gorgeous new public spaces and bridges for Ontario Line

Toronto is set to be positively brutal for drivers this weekend

Major changes are coming to one of Toronto's biggest parks next week

The TTC is finally getting a feature people have long been calling for

Experts say Canada is somehow about to get even less affordable

Man thrown from moving vehicle during violent carjacking in Mississauga

Ontario cops add jet engine sound effect to video of cyclist issued $180 ticket