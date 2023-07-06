Toronto police ask the public to keep an eye out for criminal who looks like a vampire

Move over, wannabe Joker arsonist of earlier this year: a new, similarly creepy-looking criminal is in town and also on the run.

Toronto police are asking for residents' help in locating a man wanted for breaking into and entering the storage room and bike lockers of a condo building at Danforth and Woodbine Avenues earlier this month.

It is not the nature of the crime that makes this suspect appealing, though, but his mugshot, which shows the accused with eerily, unnaturally piercing white eyes.

Some online are comparing the man's apparance to a vampire or Smeagol from Lord of the Rings, and though it is unclear what his diet consists of (and whether it includes blood), it seems that his freaky-looking eyes are actually just due to an affinity for coloured contact lenses, at least based on other headshots from past clashes with the law.

Still, many are saying that they wouldn't want to wake up in the middle of the night to find the terryfing-looking suspect (more of the 30 Days of Night variety, not the Twilight kind) in their home.

Identified as 38-year-old James Hendy of Toronto, he is now wanted for breaking and entering, possession of a break-in insrument, theft under $5,000 (for a bicycle) and failure to comply with a probation order.