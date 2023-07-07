Toronto library hosting controversial pro-Russian speaker and people are mad

Lawyer, journalist, activist, and former Green Party leadership candidate Dimitri Lascaris will be speaking at a Toronto Public Library branch this weekend.

There's just one problem, though: he's accused of being a pro-Putin apologist for Russian war crimes, and people are outraged that he's being given such a public platform.

Lascaris will be appearing at the Toronto Public Library (TPL) Northern District Branch at 40 Orchard View Blvd. on Saturday, July 8, at 1:30 p.m. as part of his so-called "Canada-wide Tour for Peace," and he's charging between $5 and $10 per person for his pro-Russian lecture.

The event has sparked controversy on social media, with several users questioning TPL for hosting Lascaris.

The @torontolibrary will be hosting conspiracy theorist and Russian war crimes apologist Dimitri Lascaris this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7BqceddTEZ — Kyle Matthews (@kylecmatthews) July 6, 2023

Lascaris is known for spouting off pro-Putin messages in blog and social media posts, like a recent tweet advertising a "No to NATO rally" in Toronto where he inexplicably characterizes the treaty organization as the aggressor in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This Sunday, July 9, at 1 pm ET, there will be a No to #NATO rally outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.



NATO is pushing us closer to the nuclear abyss and consuming more and more public money to enrich merchants of death. Now more than ever, the voices of peace must be heard. pic.twitter.com/zDxUVXyh8H — Dimitri Lascaris (@dimitrilascaris) July 6, 2023

He actively campaigns against the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, arguing that, since the democratic nation is outgunned, the West should let its authoritarian neighbour freely invade and subjugate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is now believed to have more active tanks than its adversary, confirmed to have captured over 2,800 from a poorly-coordinated Russian invading force.

In his webinar, Dimitri Lascaris say we should not support Ukraine because they have no chance of winning, then say he is not a military expert, but trust those who are, without naming them.



Dimitri want Russia to win. pic.twitter.com/zIR7qzpKrD — Jason Keays 🇺🇦 (@jasonkeays) July 5, 2023

Lascaris appears to be something of a Moscow mouthpiece in Canada, calling Russia's annexation of Crimea a "merger," characterizing the Zelensky administration as a "coup regime," and echoing Putin's state propaganda about far-right groups in Ukraine's military while completely ignoring similar neo-Nazi groups operating in the Russian ranks.

"Canadian imperialism has long sought to pass itself off as an altruistic force in global affairs. But Ottawa is playing an especially provocative and belligerent role in the Ukraine war."https://t.co/st1eau4V72 #cdnpoli #UkraineWar #NeoNazi — Dimitri Lascaris (@dimitrilascaris) May 16, 2022

City councillor and former mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is one of many reacting with outrage to the announcement. Bradford tweeted, "I'm appalled to see the @torontolibrary give a platform to an apologist for Russia's war crimes against Ukrainians."

"I stand with the Ukrainian community, and call on the @torontolibrary to reconsider how their space is used," continued Bradford's tweet.

Who next? David Duke? — Donald Clarke (@donaldcclarke@mastodon.online) (@donaldcclarke) July 7, 2023

One commenter mentions how another event featuring Lascaris was forced to relocate over a similar outcry.

Didn't his show get cancelled last time and they had to move to a cafe to spout nonsense? 💀 Wonder what it'll be this time — Kazkav2🇺🇦✙ (@bggestman) July 7, 2023

As Lascaris spreads his questionable message of peace through Ukrainian capitulation, Russian forces are flirting with a total collapse of front lines in the ruined city of Bakhmut.

Russians are now resorting to desperate tactics to hold lines. Low on manpower and depleted in modern armour, old Soviet tanks from the early Cold War era are being pulled from storage, packed with explosives, and sent unmanned toward Ukrainian lines.