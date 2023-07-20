City
toronto cyclists ticket

Toronto cyclists fire back at police for issuing tickets for same rules they break

Tensions between Toronto police and cyclists continue to escalate, as the latter group has repeatedly recorded bike cops committing the very same offenses they regularly ticket people for. 

In a video shared by personal injury lawyer and cyclist rights advocate Dave Shellnut, a police officer is seen handing out a ticket to a working cyclist who was riding on the sidewalk near Soho Street and Queen Street West on Wednesday. 

Just 20 minutes later, the lawyer alleges that he witnessed two police officers also riding on a sidewalk near St Joseph Street and Yonge Street. While the advocate agreed that e-bikes don't belong on the sidewalk, he argued that officers should dedicate more resources to dealing with pressing crimes rather than unfairly targeting cyclists. 

Shellnutt also maintained that cops should be held to the same standards that they regularly impose on cyclists in Toronto. 

"Bike on sidewalk, pedestrians mad. Bike on road, cars mad. Ask for bike lanes, everyone mad," one person wrote in response to the video. 

However, other avid cyclists argued that those who violate the traffic rules should be held accountable for putting pedestrians on the sidewalk at risk. 

"Respectfully, I am a cyclist, and I see a lot of cyclists crossing red lights, riding full speed on the sidewalk and so on, those cyclists are the ones that are giving us a bad name! I totally agree that police should ticket whoever is not following the rules," another person chimed in

After a "cycling blitz" on Wednesday night, a separate police officer was recorded parking and driving a motorbike on a sidewalk near High Park at a high speed. 

"Perhaps TPS now understands that regular citizens/cycling community are documenting their misguided resource allocation chasing statistically insignificant infractions as road violence by motorists remains prolific," Shellnut wrote

While the overwhelming majority agreed that cyclists should always follow the rules of the road, others stressed that the group shouldn't be unfairly targeted for committing minor traffic offenses, especially when cops are regularly seen engaging in the same behaviour. 

Lead photo by

@TheBikingLawyer
