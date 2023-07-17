The internet fires back at Toronto bike cops targeting cyclists with $325 tickets

A group of Toronto bike cops were handing out $325 tickets to cyclists on Monday, and photos of the apparent enforcement blitz have angered social media users.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, a group of bike cops doled out hefty fines to cyclists caught advancing through the busy Yonge and Dundas intersection on the pedestrian walk signal prior to the traffic lights turning green.

Personal injury lawyer and cyclist rights advocate David Shellnutt shared an account of the events, acknowledging that the rules of the road clearly state that advancing before a green light is a violation, while advocating for changes to be made.

.@TorontoPolice are ticketing cyclists $325 for advancing on the pedestrian walk signal at Yonge and Dundas right now, I know this is a safety choice for everyone, but remember it's the law to wait for the green light. If stopped give only your name and address. NOT YOUR ID. — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) July 17, 2023

Despite what some dusty old law book says, Shellnutt suggests that bike cops should be held to the same standards as they impose on the public, alluding to the countless cases where police on bicycles have been recorded riding on sidewalks and making incomplete stops at stop signs.

Known sidewalk riders & stop sign rollers @TorontoPolice ticketing cyclists for advancing on pedestrian walk signals @ Yonge/Dundas. Its against the law, so u should wait for the green but I get it's safer. Until we get them to change it. Know Your Rights: https://t.co/up6ok3cM9a pic.twitter.com/EYWvJ76RQD — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) July 17, 2023

A couple of hours after witnessing the initial activity at Yonge and Dundas, Shellnutt would later receive reports of a similar blitz ongoing at Peter and Queen. This report was corroborated by another user.

Yeah they're targeting uber eats people for sidewalk riding in front of MEC. — Brian (@brianbswizzle) July 17, 2023

A handful of users have rightly pointed out that cars entering intersections before a green traffic signal poses a much greater risk to public safety than bike, yet they are being held to similar standards.

Yeah the cycling cops don’t even signal turns 😂. Coast though every stop on the esplanade. As they should be able to, but only when it’s legal for all of us. — Sherback (@ShabbatSlalom) July 17, 2023

Multiple replies include photos of cars breaking the same rule, a problem frequent enough that one user claims it's a daily occurrence on their commute.

EVERY SINGLE DAY pic.twitter.com/TPwo657O21 — did you know there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd (@isthatclever) July 17, 2023

That's not to say that one should be more illegal than the other, but the issue here, according to commenters, is consistency. Critics allege that police are enforcing the law selectively with a focus on taking down cyclists for violations that bike cops have, themselves, been recorded engaging in.

Ha, watched a cop bike through a red light while I was waiting last night. Glad to know our rules are consistent and apply to everyone. — Ryan (@SideRaptor) July 17, 2023

One tweet calls on newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow to step in and level the playing field with a universal zero-tolerance policy, whether you're a bike, car, cop, civilian, or any combination of those options.

Same police force that ignores cars rolling through stop signs in neighbourhoods, not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, speeding through school zones, running red lights, parking and driving on sidewalks... @oliviachow needs to fix this ASAP. Zero tolerance for everyone. — Sprawl&Tall (@TallandSprawlTO) July 17, 2023

An outspoken voice in the cycling community, Shellnutt similarly says that "our hope is that our newly elected mayor and council can right this safety wrong, rein in anti-cyclist police, and ensure all vulnerable road user safety is prioritized in Toronto."

Shellnutt tells blogTO that in car-centric Mississauga, their local municipal government approved a new policy in late June that would allow pedestrians to get a five-second head start over motorists at signalized intersections.

"However, further down in the press release, it appears as though cyclists will not be allowed to use the pedestrian 'Head Start Signals' to safely enter an intersection before motor vehicles – only Bike Head Start Signals," says Shellnutt.

He says that "In Toronto where these advanced Pedestrian signals exist as well, it is hotly debated amongst the cycling community what is legal and what is the safest option when that Pedestrian Head Start Signal/Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) pops up."

Curiously, Shellnutt notes that though there were hints this LPI would apply to both pedestrians and cyclists, the City seems to have backed away from that plan.

Shellnutt points to data he says "does not in any meaningful way suggest that cyclist and pedestrian conflicts leading to serious injury occur at any frequency comparable to that of motorist and pedestrian collisions. Like not even in the same stratosphere."

"However, Toronto Police have been fining cyclists for this."

This surprise cyclist ticketing blitz at Yonge and Dundas comes just days after police were seen halting pedestrian traffic with time still left on the crossing counter, all to allow motorists in climate-controlled boxes onto a gridlocked Gardiner Expressway as foot traffic was forced to wait for another half-minute while breathing in car exhaust below.