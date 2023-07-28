Toronto is cracking down on street performers at Yonge and Dundas

Spend less than a minute at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas in Toronto at any point throughout the day, and you're bound to be overwhelmed by a combination of sounds from musicians, street performers, and amplified preachers.

While it's arguably one of the — if not, most — chaotic intersections in Toronto, it looks like the city is working to crack down on some of the buskers that regularly utilize the space.

On Friday morning, Toronto-based geographer and writer, Sean Marshall, uploaded a photo on Twitter (X) that showed new signage propped up at the infamous intersection.

The two signs, which ban "amplified noise" and "busking or vending without a permit" reference Chapter 313 in Toronto's Municipal Code, which deals with streets and sidewalks.

The chapter states that "no person shall perform as a busker or carry on activities as a sidewalk artist upon the road, sidewalk or boulevard of any public highway unless they have obtained a permit issued on a yearly basis (April to March 31) from the Commissioner under this section."

According to the city's website, a busker or sidewalk performer requires a permit to play music or perform for voluntary donations in the street — without amplified sound. Examples of buskers include musicians, singers, jugglers, and mimes.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to obtain a licence, and permits can be applied for online using one piece of government-issued identification and a fee of $49.71.

While some people were thrilled to see the new signs, others were concerned that the intersection would lose its eccentric character and liveliness as a result.

After all, the intersection does serve as the focal point of downtown Toronto, with its many TTC connections, massive digital displays, heavy foot traffic, and well-documented viral moments.

Some of the comments rightly call out the annoying, tinny classical music playing in front of 10 Dundas, right where people wait for the westbound streetcar. It’s only been 10 Dundas and the angry preachers on the southwest side that ever bothered me here. — Sean Marshall, KC (@Sean_YYZ) July 28, 2023

"Why on Earth would Toronto want to wreck what's fun about Yonge-Dundas?" one person asked.

Busking is fine, it's the obnoxious preachers. — BrianToronto🇨🇦✌️ (@FinchStories) July 28, 2023

"Is the city trying to kill anything interesting going on?" another comment reads.

There will be 0 enforcement of this. The signs will just add to the clutter 😵‍💫 — Nick (@nick_s_3310) July 28, 2023

"So this makes me wonder if they're getting serious about the street preachers, because the worst of those guys always have a portable microphone and amp," a response says.

blogTO reached out for comment from the City but did not receive a response back in time for this publication's deadline.