Toronto is set to be absolute torture to get around this weekend

With major events and resulting road closures guaranteed to clog up Toronto's streets this weekend, getting around the city is going to be more arduous than usual, and people are being advised to earmark some extra time to get to wherever they're heading.

The biggest thing causing travel woes in the next few days will be the Honda Indy, which will take place at Exhibition Place, shutting down a stretch of Lake Shore Blvd. W from Strachan Ave. to British Columbia Drive starting 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, as well as Strachan from Lake Shore to Fleet Street, which already started at noon Wednesday.

Both thoroughfares will remain blocked off until 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for the practices, races and other activities around the circuit.

Police are asking drivers in particular to "expect significant delays in the area" and plan alternate routes due to the event's "extensive" road closures and the crowds expected to jam up downtown.

On top of the Indy, there is Bloor West Streetfest, which will have rides, performances, crafts, markets and more shuttering Bloor between Runnymede Road and Jane Street from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Another portion of Bloor West, between Dufferin and Landsowne, will also close for the BIG on Bloor Festival, taking place noon to 8 p.m. both weekend days.

There is also roadwork and other construction impacting a number of routes around the city: Broadview Ave. between Gerrard and Danforth is reduced to just one northbound lane with no southbound Queen Street between Victoria and Bay remains completely fenced off as the new Ontario Line station comes to fruition.

Cars will also be barred from curb lanes in both directions on various chunks of Bayview Ave. for condo construction and utility cut work, from one lane in each direction of the DVP between Don Mills and Bayview for a geotechnical study, and from small sections of Yonge Street, Lake Shore Blvd. E and a few other major roadways.

These are all listed and regularly updated on the City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages.

Of course, as with any summer weekend in the city, there are a slew of major concerts, other shows, sports games, food festivals, and more going on, drawing tons of people out and about, and creating all types of congestion, unanticipated blockages and accidents.

Highlights include the Taste of the Middle East Summer Festival and Downtown Toronto Rib and Beer Fest at Yonge-Dundas, Promise Cherry Beach, and the kick off of Summerlicious at restaurants across the city.

Those not driving can also expect some TTC delays and potential closures, including of the Line 1 Subway between York Mills and St Clair on Wednesday and Thursday nights.