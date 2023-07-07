It's going to be a complete nightmare getting around Toronto this weekend

Get ready for a headache-inducing commute around Toronto this weekend, as several overlapping street closures and construction projects will pretty much guarantee a nightmare-ish travel experience no matter your mode of transportation.

The annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival will be taking over a stretch of St. Clair Avenue West throughout the entire weekend to celebrate the food, entertainment, and culture of the Latin community.

Approximately 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival, and motorists are being advised to plan alternative routes.

St. Clair Avenue West will be fully closed from Winona Drive to Christie Street from Saturday, July 8 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, July 9 at 11 p.m.

Check out our official festival map! In it you’ll locate the TD & Jarritos stages so you don’t miss any performances, & all the necessary info on washrooms, first aid stations, water stations, merch booth & more! All happening on St Clair W Ave, between Winona Rd & Christie St!🗺️ pic.twitter.com/4rP7icHj54 — TD Salsa In Toronto Festival (@SalsaInToronto) July 7, 2023

If you're relying on public transportation, it will still be a struggle to get through the area. TTC streetcars and buses will not operate along St. Clair Avenue West during the road closure.

Buses will be detoured via Davenport Road (one block south of St. Clair Avenue West) between Bathurst Street and Oakwood Avenue.

Construction on Lake Shore Boulevard East is also taking place this weekend, starting on Saturday, July 8 at 3 a.m. until Monday, July 10 at 4 a.m.

Reminder: Lake Shore is closed this weekend between Don Roadway and Parliament Street. The recommended detour route is along Parliament St., Eastern Ave., and Carlaw Ave. More details here: https://t.co/WrWKGRhz7U pic.twitter.com/lCRmoCKTdJ — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) July 7, 2023

Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Don Roadway and Parliament Street, to facilitate the installation of girders for the new Lake Shore Bridge over the Don River.

A detour route will be in place along Parliament Street, Eastern Avenue, and Carlaw Avenue. Lake Shore Boulevard westbound will also be reduced to a single lane approaching Don Roadway and the ramp to the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

All traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard westbound past Booth Avenue will be routed onto the DVP northbound, and southbound traffic coming off the DVP will only be able to go eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

The TTC has also announced some subway closures taking place this weekend.

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, due to Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will operate until subway service starts. Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed during this time. pic.twitter.com/qd00uS6wR6 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 7, 2023

On Sunday, July 9, service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will begin by noon to accommodate beam replacement on the Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will be operating instead, and TTC staff will be on site to redirect customers to shuttle boarding locations. Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed, but all other stations will remain open.