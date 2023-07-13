Politician accused of ruining Ontario healthcare lands cushy new job

After a trying few years of helping manage the province's pandemic response, former Ontario Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott — who did not seek re-election last June — has found a new position in Toronto, and residents definitely have a lot to say about it.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the largest mental health teaching hospital in Canada, announced some changes to its Board of Trustees this week, which included some new faces, one of whom is none other than Elliott.

The facility writes that the former minister "has significant knowledge of, and experience with the health system." But, her experience in government is exactly what the public is saying should disqualify her from the cushy position.

How many mental health crises did this woman directly cause by her choices and actions as a member of the provincial government?



WTAF is right. — Rapporteur’s Delight (@r3quiredreading) July 13, 2023

Responses to the news have been entirely negative online, with people calling the appointment "a huge gaffe," "embarrassing" and a revolting misstep.

Many are also now saying they will no longer be donating to CAMH in light of the development, which has rendered the centre untrustworthy in some eyes.

Did you…not notice what a terrible job she did as health minister…? — AndreaMarie (@MsAndreaMarie_) July 13, 2023

Elliott, like Premier Doug Ford, had citizens protesting at her front door throughout COVID, demanding that the province lessen some public health restrictions.

While these groups were hard to distinguish from more brazen right-wing conspiracy theorists, it was proven that for many, the effects of stringent lockdown were more harmful and fatal than the virus itself.

Mental health crises, suicide attempts, eating disorders, domestic violence, overdoses, and more spiked during the health crisis, particularly among young people, and the province is still very much feeling the consequences of delayed surgeries, diagnoses and treatments for other health issues.

Some feel, though, that Elliott unfairly bore the burden of blame from people on all sides of the issue. Still, she faced a glut of criticism even before the crisis.

Along with taking issue with Elliott's decisions and leadership during COVID, many are also concerned with whether Ford and his government had a direct influence in her nomination — just like in the province's dealings with developers — calling out what they perceive as corruption of the healthcare system.

How is adding voice of Doug Ford's #COVID19 "Grim Reaper", Christine Elliott to the CAMH Board of Trustees... #Health?"



Did Ford make you an offer you couldn't refu$e?#FordFailedOntario #ripCAMH #mentalhealthFAIL #onpoli — Joe Hab (@habslover62) July 13, 2023

For many, this is especially concerning given rampant fears of the PCs further privatizing the sector.