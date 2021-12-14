Cops called after anti-vaxxers stage protest outside Christine Elliott's Toronto home

The anti-vax movement is getting more ambitious with conspiracy-fuelled protests, taking their latest noisy display to the Toronto home of Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott on Monday evening.

While the movement seems to be losing steam — the latest demonstrations attended by laughably small crowds — it also appears that the protests are growing more brazen.

Monday's protest was another sparsely-attended event, but that didn't stop the small group from making a big racket on the quiet residential street.

#BREAKING There’s an anti-vaxx demonstration outside the home of @celliottability, Deputy Premier & Minister of Health. Looks like fewer than a dozen protesters gathered to voice (yell) their opinions.@TorontoPolice are on scene. pic.twitter.com/mgwgpdMjF3 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) December 14, 2021

The protest continued late into the evening, demonstrators using tools like pots and pans to make as much noise as humanly possible, not just inconveniencing Elliott but also her neighbours.

#BREAKING The anti-vaxx crowd outside the home of @celliottability is growing in size and getting noisier.



There’s chanting, fog horns, and banging pots & pans.



Who decided to do this at 10 pm? #cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Toronto pic.twitter.com/lsjJsL7Z1i — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) December 14, 2021

And it looks like Monday's loud display could just be the beginning of a long series of protests; participants are trying to rile up the gullible with claims that Elliott and the province are "neglecting children and abusing them" in their push to vaccinate kids against COVID-19.

I don’t know who organized the protest outside the home of @celliottability, but it seems at least some familiar faces are in the loop.#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Toronto pic.twitter.com/V3Z6zAsWR7 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) December 14, 2021

As you'd expect, Toronto Police were present on the scene of the demonstration, the irate protesters mere metres from a high-profile public official.

Police confirmed to blogTO that no arrests were made, and that "the group left the area around 10:18 p.m."

Caryma S'ad, a lawyer and vocal critic of the intertwined anti-vax and far-right movements, identifies one of the participants as Samantha DeNuzzo, saying that the personality has been "prolific with her anti-vax activities."

DeNuzzo has been a familiar face at other controversial events in the province, according to S'ad, who says "she was an organizer at the Nathan Phillips Square mass vaccination pop-up, she attended the Prime Minister's rally in Bolton that was cancelled due to safety concerns, and she's a regular fixture at city hall demonstrations across the GTA."