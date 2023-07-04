Outpouring of support for Toronto man stabbed to death in broad daylight

The grieving family and friends of a man killed in a daylight stabbing on Friday are being met with an outpouring of support from the public.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the Markham Road and Lawrence Ave East area at 12:22 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

The victim, 30-year-old Maxim Karyakin of Toronto, was stabbed once in the chest, treated for life-saving measures on-scene, and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

On Saturday, one of the victim's loved ones shared a heartfelt message on Twitter that has been met with a flood of well-wishes and condolences from the public.

Vicky Hammond's post has been viewed almost one million times, as of writing, with over 800 retweets and hundreds of replies.

I'm broken to pieces. Our beautiful, amazing, one and only Maxim died yesterday. A random attack. A single stab wound. Gone forever. Just like that. My mind is like a bird hitting plate glass windows trying to escape from this fact. pic.twitter.com/0mSZNZCiOB — Vicky Hammond 🫐 (@HappyAVicky) July 1, 2023

Several commenters offered messages of support during the family's difficult time.

Thank you Lorna, your kind, gentle reply was so timely. It somehow released me to close the laptop and go for a walk. — Vicky Hammond 🫐 (@HappyAVicky) July 2, 2023

Hammond posted the tweet on Saturday evening, and was clearly overcome by the support from the public the following morning.

Sunday morning, reading replies. It felt weird to post this news, but I needed to acknowledge Max's passing somehow; this is my community, my town square. In case I get 'rationed' I wanted to say TY to all of you. Your kindness and sympathy lightens the weight of my sadness💙 — Vicky Hammond 🫐 (@HappyAVicky) July 2, 2023

A suspect, 56-year-old Davy Balan, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two days after the stabbing on Sunday, July 2, and was scheduled to appear in court later that morning.

Police are appealing to the public seeking witnesses who were in the area of the stabbing on Friday between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m, including drivers who may have dashcam video that could have captured the stabbing or related events.