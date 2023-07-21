People are going to have a nightmare of a time getting around Toronto this weekend

Toronto is in for yet another weekend of road closures and TTC service interruptions that are bound to make traversing around the city an absolute ordeal, so buckle up.

Anyone planning to attend any of the countless events taking place in the coming days (or to simply get out and about to enjoy another beautiful summer weekend) will need to reserve quite a bit of extra time to get from point A to B to account for not just the characteristic downtown traffic, but for these shutdowns and the inevitable resulting hiccups.

The Toronto Triathlon Festival will shut down northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Ave., and eastbound lanes from Humber River to the DVP on Sunday, July 23.

Meanwhile, the bustling Ossington Ave. between Dundas and Queen will be pedestrian-only for the duration of the weekend for annual OssFest street fair celebrations, while people also take over Bathurst St. and Wilson Ave. for the Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival on both days.

The TTC is also alerting customers that a portion of Line 2 will be shuttered for part of that same day thanks to some beam replacements that will necessitate a morning closure of Bay and Sherbourne Stations. Service between St. George and Broadview Stations will not start until noon on Sunday.

Transitgoers should also keep in mind that track work along the 511 Bathurst route will cause diversions between College and King Streets, with streetcars replaced by shuttle buses from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 24.

And, local construction will be creating some delays for anyone riding the 59 Maple Leaf, 89 Weston, and 989 Weston Express on Saturday.

Ongoing infrastructure projects also continue to impede a number of key roads: Broadview Ave. between Gerrard and Danforth is still reduced to just one northbound lane, while Queen Street between Victoria and Bay remains fully blocked off for work on the new Ontario Line subway station.

As far as road restrictions, there are select lane closures on the DVP between Don Mills and Bayview for a geotechnical study, and on Lake Shore Blvd E. between Cherry St. and Carlaw Ave. for Don River Bridge work.

Drivers and cyclists worried about how they may be affected by closures can check updated lists of all work impacting arterial routes on the City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages, while TTC riders should keep an eye on the TTC Service Alerts Twitter for live issues.