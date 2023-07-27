Man thrown from moving vehicle during violent carjacking in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police recently released a jaw-dropping video of a violent carjacking in Mississauga that took place earlier this month, which shows the victim being forcibly thrown out of a moving vehicle.

On Friday, July 14, the accused was driving a stolen 2022 white Ford F550 cargo van as he fled from York Regional Police officers.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the man deliberately rear-ended the victim's vehicle in the area of Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive in Mississauga.

Warning: the video you are about to watch may be disturbing for some.

The victim exited his vehicle, at which point the accused entered the driver's seat of the victim's car and a struggle ensued inside. The accused then fled the intersection at high speed with the victim still in the car.

After running multiple red lights, the video shows the accused making a sharp right turn at an intersection, causing the victim to be violently tossed onto the road while the vehicle was still in motion.

As a result, the victim sustained minor injuries.

Police were able to track down the victim's vehicle near Lakeshore Road and 36th Street in Toronto, and a "high-risk vehicle stop" resulted in the accused being arrested.

Sagar Puri, 26, from Brampton has been charged with a long list of offences including robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation, and breach of a probation order.

At the time of the carjacking, Puri was on multiple forms of judicial release for similar outstanding criminal offences, including two counts of flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and seven counts of impaired operation and failure to comply with court orders.

"We would like to remind the public to remain vigilant at all times, and take certain precautionary measures to protect against the potential of a carjacking," police said in a press release.

"Although rare, PRP has seen a slight increase in theft of vehicles with violence. In the incident of a robbery, please remember your safety is more important than your property."