Impaired driver found asleep at the wheel of running vehicle with loaded gun in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of impaired driving after he was found asleep at the wheel with a loaded handgun in the city's east end earlier this week.

On Monday just before 8:30 a.m., police responded to a call for an impaired driver in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

It is alleged that the driver was behind the wheel with the vehicle running and in possession of a loaded firearm.

Police have charged Ahmed Hassan, 25, of Toronto with an exhaustive list of charges, including two counts of failure to comply with order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by Blood Alcohol Content or drug or a combination of both.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.