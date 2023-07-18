City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
impaired driver toronto

Impaired driver found asleep at the wheel of running vehicle with loaded gun in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of impaired driving after he was found asleep at the wheel with a loaded handgun in the city's east end earlier this week.  

On Monday just before 8:30 a.m., police responded to a call for an impaired driver in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East. 

It is alleged that the driver was behind the wheel with the vehicle running and in possession of a loaded firearm. 

Police have charged Ahmed Hassan, 25, of Toronto with an exhaustive list of charges, including two counts of failure to comply with order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by Blood Alcohol Content or drug or a combination of both. 

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Impaired driver found asleep at the wheel of running vehicle with loaded gun in Toronto

Terrifying video shows the moment someone is saved from sure death on the TTC

Brampton drivers filmed engaging in dangerous act that has the internet talking

There's a secret sauna hidden in one of Toronto's government buildings

One single Toronto speed camera has cost drivers over $3 million in tickets

The internet fires back at Toronto bike cops targeting cyclists with $325 tickets

Over half of Canadians are $200 or less away from being unable to pay bills

Stunned cops pull over Ontario driver rolling around in smashed-up car