Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
hanlans point machete beach

Toronto police rush to Hanlan's Point after reports of man with a machete on the beach

Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
In the midst of what has felt like a particularly violent few days in Toronto, people hoping soak up the sun at one of the city's top attractions and get away from the madness of the downtown core this weekend were met with yet another scare involving a weapon.

Community members who frequent Hanlan's Point, the nude beach on the Toronto Islands known as a staple summer hangout spot for LGBTQ2S+ folks especially, issued multiple PSAs on Saturday about a man allegedly wielding a machete and terrorizing the public in the area.

An Instagram story from Friends of Hanlan's around 6 p.m. on Saturday spread the news that there had been reports of a person with a weapon at the public park, advising anyone nearby to be extra careful.

Minutes later, they posted a user-submitted photo showing Toronto police officers on the scene, one of them appearing to carry a large knife, which many were saying was seized from the offender. 

"There is something very wrong when Canada's oldest queer space is being terrorized by someone with a machete and evacuated by the police," the group wrote over the photo, adding that they thankfully hadn't heard of there being any injuries.

An update from the same account later stated that based on witness accounts, the man was allegedly walking the length of the waterfront with the weapon before authorities arrived and evacuated the space.

The photo had also been circulating on Twitter.

Out of the few scarce experiences shared on social media, people said it was "so scary" and a "mass exodus" from the shore.

Toronto Police Service told blogTO that while they did receive a call for a person with a machete and that "officers attended and located the male," the item recovered did not actually turn out to be what everyone had thought it was.

"The male was in possession of a knife, but not an illegal weapon," a representative from the force said. They could not confirm whether the beach was evacuated as some online are saying that it was, but it seems the incident was nowhere near as dramatic as, say, the city's infamous Cherry Beach chainsaw moment.

Beachgoers were likely already on edge after last week's TTC stabbing and daytime shooting, especially after there has been at least one homophobic attack and physical brawls at Hanlan's in recent years.

Lead photo by

@kyletryan
