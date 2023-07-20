There's a fundraiser to support the latest TTC subway stabbing victim

Toronto transit riders are still reeling from the shock of another high-profile subway stabbing earlier this month, and a fundraiser has been created to help the victim get through what may be a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign was created for Derek Dykhoff, the victim of the stabbing, by longtime family friend Ron Cameron.

Cameron, whose son has been best friends with Dykhoff for decades, has known the victim since he was ten years old, and is stepping in to request the public's assistance in funding him through recovery.

The campaign page reads, "Derek was travelling on the TTC subway in Toronto on July 6th, 2023 when he was viciously stabbed six times and almost lost his life. Derek's lung and colon were punctured and his spleen was removed."

Cameron writes that "Derek, 37, lost his mom a few months back and has no family to help with his recovery," and adds that he is "a kind person who is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone."

The campaign goes on to explain that Dykhoff is employed in construction, but due to the injuries he sustained, he will not be able to work for some time and asks the public to help him through this difficult time with donations.

The GoFundMe has generated over $1,800 in donations since it was set up last Friday and is currently targeting a goal of $5,000. Over two dozen donations were made as of writing, with the top donation sitting at $250.

The perpetrator in the stabbing, Moses Lewin, 25, of no fixed address, was located and arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.