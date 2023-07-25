Fundraiser raises over $100k for the victim killed in Mississauga carjacking

The shocking killing of food delivery driver Gurvinder Nath has prompted a public outpouring of support, including a substantial sum raised to support the victim and his family.

Nath was attacked during a food delivery call shortly after 2 a.m. on July 9 in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West in Mississauga. Nath's car was stolen and he was left at the scene with life-threatening injuries, succumbing to his injuries five days later in hospital.

Nath had arrived in Canada as an international student in 2021 to study business management, and was working pizza delivery shifts to pay his way through his education at the time of the violent attack.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created by a friend of the family, Balram Krishan, on the day of Nath's passing, seeking donations to help his family through their difficult time.

"I am launching this GoFundMe campaign to provide immediate support for an International Student and dedicated food delivery driver who was critically injured in a violent carjacking incident in Mississauga," reads the GoFundMe campaign page.

"On July 9, 2023, Gurvinder Nath, a hardworking individual who was simply trying to make a living, fell victim to a horrifying act of violence while working."

Krishan asked the public to "Please donate as much as you can to send his body back home and help his family," adding that, "after clearing all the medical bills and funeral expenses rest of the money will be sent to his father's account."

Luckily, half of that equation has since been answered, as the Consulate General of India in Toronto is assisting in the repatriation of Nath's body, which is due to be flown to his family in India on Thursday, July 27.

The fundraiser has far exceeded its $100k goal as of writing, generating $109,268 courtesy of over 2,100 donors as of writing.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find strength and solace in the outpouring of support from their community," reads Krishan's statement on the campaign page.