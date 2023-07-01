City
Jacob Pesaruk
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto tree damage

A falling tree crushed someone's car and Toronto says it's not responsible

City
Jacob Pesaruk
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

According to a recent Reddit post, one Cabbagetown resident may have to start looking into a new ride after a massive tree crushed their car during this week's stormy weather.

The image shows a ridiculously large tree joining the fight on residential parking enforcement by flattening some unlucky soul's SUV.

As if trying to find a place to park in the city wasn't already an absolute chore, it appears that vehicle owners in Toronto now need to take into account free-falling hazards.

Additionally, it's vital to note that while the tree is city property, Toronto's municipal laws dictate that it's not the city's responsibility to cover any damages in the event that something like this occurs. 

"Typically, should a tree branch failure occur as a result of a storm, residents should contact their insurance company for compensation," said a City of Toronto representative in an email to blogTO. 

"The City is not responsible for this type of property damage. In some cases, a resident may seek compensation from the City for negligence in tree maintenance."

That means the victim of this cruel act of God will either have to review their insurance, pay out of pocket, or personally investigate if the tree in question was properly maintained by the city. 

Trees in the city are notorious for taking damage or having unknown infestations, making them easy targets for a well-focused gust of wind.  

So take warning, motorists: if you're looking for a place to park, look up before you do. 

Lead photo by

u/DeadrobotTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford's former secretary allegedly took a trip to Vegas with Greenbelt developer

A falling tree crushed someone's car and Toronto says it's not responsible

Canadians could get part of $78M settlement if they own some of these cars

Car bursts into flames on impact in wild video of head-on crash in Vaughan

Police charge 19 including guy named after Che Guevara in Toronto PIN pad theft ring

People demand Toronto cancel fireworks displays amid air quality concerns

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown is so long overdue it has signs for the doomed Line 3

A GO Station is about to change names and people aren't happy about it