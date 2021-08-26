Thunderstorm rolls across Toronto leaving fallen trees and power outages in its wake

It didn't take long after a special weather alert for a dangerous storm in Toronto was issued for dark clouds to roll and skies to open up.

Environment Canada issued a storm watch but that was quickly upgraded to a warning at 3:43 p.m. They predicted heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 50 mm in total, and wind speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Not long after the sky started to darken and thundered rolled.

High winds rustled trees and blew signs across southern Ontario.

The air show signs are flying at the airport in London. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/CJ0iqjADmF — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) August 26, 2021

After days of heat warnings in Toronto, some were surprised to see icy hail fall.

It looked almost like a snowstorm.

Fast but mighty #onstorm



Heavy rain in areas, @TPFFA busy with @TPSOperations with multiple reports of people needing rescuing because they are trapped in their cars in flooded waters in the North West area of Toronto #storm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/z1Zj3gjZEo — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) August 26, 2021

The icy pellets battered patio furniture.

But in other parts of the city, it looked like buckets of rain were coming down.

Trees and electrical wires were knocked down.

Crazy #ONStorm Damage Toronto @TPFFA on scene at Foch Ave for huge trees and hydro wires all over cars and houses. No injuries reported #toronto pic.twitter.com/b20JbJn1oG — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) August 26, 2021

Power went out.

Hi there. We’re responding to a number of outages in the west end as a result of the storm. Can you DM us your address, so we can confirm the location of your buildings for our Dispatch team? — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 26, 2021

Facades were ripped off of buildings.

.@Toronto_Fire crews called after the facade of a building on Evans Avenue in the cities west end ripped off during earlier severe storms. #onStorm pic.twitter.com/uWh4VQbIcf — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 26, 2021

And roads were flooded in some places.

While many took cover, storm watchers enjoyed the show.

And then, not long after it rolled across the province, beautiful rainbows appeared.

The severe storms were quick but may not be completely done yet, Environment Canada is forecasting more wet weather tonight and for the weekend.