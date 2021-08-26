Thunderstorm rolls across Toronto leaving fallen trees and power outages in its wake
It didn't take long after a special weather alert for a dangerous storm in Toronto was issued for dark clouds to roll and skies to open up.
Environment Canada issued a storm watch but that was quickly upgraded to a warning at 3:43 p.m. They predicted heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 50 mm in total, and wind speeds of up to 90 km/h.
Thunderstorm in Toronto Today https://t.co/RQ7qVfwuGp via @YouTube #toronto #Thunderstorms #ONStorm #ShareYourWeather #StormHour pic.twitter.com/zdzEOywdyB— FZee (@Fzee143i) August 26, 2021
Not long after the sky started to darken and thundered rolled.
The view of the severe thunderstorm warning. Also includes flash floods! @CTVToronto @blogTO pic.twitter.com/MEN1K63fci— Addy (@addywoo) August 26, 2021
High winds rustled trees and blew signs across southern Ontario.
The air show signs are flying at the airport in London. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/CJ0iqjADmF— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) August 26, 2021
After days of heat warnings in Toronto, some were surprised to see icy hail fall.
Cute gumdrop hail. #OnStorm #toronto pic.twitter.com/CBMNoGQfgH— Lorie (@LoriePapple) July 6, 2021
It looked almost like a snowstorm.
Fast but mighty #onstorm— Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) August 26, 2021
Heavy rain in areas, @TPFFA busy with @TPSOperations with multiple reports of people needing rescuing because they are trapped in their cars in flooded waters in the North West area of Toronto #storm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/z1Zj3gjZEo
The icy pellets battered patio furniture.
Hail here in Etobicoke! #onstorm #storm #Ontario #toronto pic.twitter.com/U2Du45fOhZ— Hello 2021! (@ReinventYourDay) August 26, 2021
But in other parts of the city, it looked like buckets of rain were coming down.
West end #Toronto.#onstorm pic.twitter.com/NbuyxR2Cyj— The Widow Tillane (@TheWidowTillane) August 26, 2021
Trees and electrical wires were knocked down.
Crazy #ONStorm Damage Toronto @TPFFA on scene at Foch Ave for huge trees and hydro wires all over cars and houses. No injuries reported #toronto pic.twitter.com/b20JbJn1oG— Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) August 26, 2021
Power went out.
Hi there. We’re responding to a number of outages in the west end as a result of the storm. Can you DM us your address, so we can confirm the location of your buildings for our Dispatch team?— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 26, 2021
Facades were ripped off of buildings.
.@Toronto_Fire crews called after the facade of a building on Evans Avenue in the cities west end ripped off during earlier severe storms. #onStorm pic.twitter.com/uWh4VQbIcf— Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 26, 2021
And roads were flooded in some places.
Yep, street flooding is becoming a big problem in London. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/uB32jHhkBw— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) August 26, 2021
While many took cover, storm watchers enjoyed the show.
My Timelapse after the #ONStorm #onwx #Timelapse #Toronto @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/RdsOd0qK5l— Canadian Weather Radio Dude (@CWRDude) August 26, 2021
And then, not long after it rolled across the province, beautiful rainbows appeared.
Beautiful #ONStorm #rainbow pic.twitter.com/cLQgf4cj5O— Patti Patricia (@patriciagofish) August 11, 2021
The severe storms were quick but may not be completely done yet, Environment Canada is forecasting more wet weather tonight and for the weekend.
