Brampton somehow beats out most major U.S. cities when it comes to riding the bus

While Brampton may be known on social media for the road rage incidents and other absurd goings-on that too often take place on its streets, the Southern Ontario city apparently has more residents who ride the bus than many places in the U.S. and Canada, even big metropolises like San Diego, Dallas and Calgary.

A post sharing the Toronto neighbour's peculiar place on the list of the top transit authorities across the U.S. and Canada (when it comes to bus ridership specifically, that is) is getting some traction on Twitter this week, largely for surprising stats like this one.

What is your favourite absolutely shocking stat from this unbelievable list of the top 49 transit agencies in 🇨🇦🇺🇸 by bus ridership? pic.twitter.com/PwUdmq7ZxN — Denis Agar 🚌🕸️ (@denisagar) July 25, 2023

As the original tweeter notes, there are quite a few interesting reads of the March 2023 data from the American Public Transportation Association, such as the fact that Victoria, B.C. had more bus commuters than Austin, Texas, despite having less than 10 per cent of its population. (Neither city has a subway system as an alternative, either).

While New York City's MTA unsurprisingly topped the list with 45.6 million bus trips that month, Toronto's TTC came in second with 30.44 million, followed by public transit in cities like Los Angeles (118.114 million), Chicago (13.505 million) and San Fransisco (9.615 million).

And then at number 15 on the list — as the poster noted that New Jersey Transit is missing from the graphic, but came in sixth — is Brampton with its population of less than 700,000 (as per the last census) but a staggering 5.146 million bus rides clocked in March alone.

It is a higher count than 35 other transit authorities across the two countries, many of them in much bigger cities.

Brampton had significantly more robust bus ridership figures than not just the large urban centres mentioned (plus others), but other parts of the GTA, too, with bigger numbers than all of York Region Transit and GO transit — nearly four times as much as both combined, actually.

LET'S GO BRAMPTON — Denis Agar 🚌🕸️ (@denisagar) July 25, 2023

It is worth noting that these data points are, again, only concerning bus ridership, and only for agencies that are APTA members, which Mississauga's MiWay is not.