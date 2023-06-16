Part of busy TTC streetcar line to reopen in September

Commuters relying on the western end of the TTC's Queen streetcar route will have been patiently awaiting the return of service amid a construction-related closure, and that wait will soon pay off.

The TTC and City announced on Thursday evening that 501 streetcar service will finally be restored at the Long Branch Loop on Sunday, September 3.

The planned reopening announcement comes as work nears completion on major infrastructure upgrades in the King St. W., Queen St. W., The Queensway, and Roncesvalles Ave area.

This massive infrastructure overhaul — dubbed KQQR for the complex intersection's initials — includes the rehabilitation of a bridge, replacement of watermains, sewer relining, hydro upgrades, new and modified traffic signals, and other TTC-related work.

Among the TTC improvements, the transit agency is wrapping up track renewal and other improvements, as well as traction power and overhead contact system upgrades. The streetcar right of way through the area has been extended from Parkside Dr. to Roncesvalles Ave. to improve transit priority, while new and upgraded streetcar platforms have been added.

Streetcar service's upcoming return to the Long Branch Loop is the latest announcement in the gradual return of service as work on the KQQR project wraps up.

These rolling service outages included an over two-year window from January 2021 until May 2023, where buses replaced the 504 King between Dundas West Station and Dufferin St.

The KQQR project may introduce important infrastructure upgrades for the neighbourhood, but it hasn't exactly been met with the warmest reception from local residents and businesses.