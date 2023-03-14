Busy Toronto street finally reopens to traffic and TTC after months of construction

Toronto is known for its seemingly never-ending construction, creating a mess for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) riders.

Well now is the time to rejoice, after a main artery plagued by construction has finally reopened.

As of Tuesday, March 14, Roncesvalles Avenue has now reopened to traffic, including the very important 504 King bus route.

Roncy was shuttered from any traffic for six months, thanks to the large King-Queen-Queensway Roncesvalles (KQQR) project, which saw the intersection temporarily close for over two years.

This ongoing construction caused some serious harm to local restaurants, including South Indian Dosa Mahal, which saw a significant drop in customers.

The city says that major infrastructure upgrades have been completed since Roncy closed down, including rehabbing the Parkside Drive Bridge at The Queensway, waterman replacement, sewer relining, track reconstruction and many other necessary tasks.

The return of the 504 King bus will provide service to and from Dundas West Station as more construction is needed (sigh) to install accessible TTC streetcar track platforms and overhead wiring.

Commuters can look forward to early May, when the TTC estimates the 504 King streetcar will return to Roncesvalles.

For now, the 504A King cars will divert both ways via the Distillery Loop, Cherry, Sumach, King, Bathurst and Fleet to Exhibition Loop.



The 504B cars will divert both ways at Broadview Station, Broadview Avenue, Queen East and King Street to Bathurst Street.

And the 304 King buses will operate from Dundas West Station to Broadview Station from Dundas West, Roncesvalles, King, Queen and Broadview Avenue.

Bad news for another important Toronto artery, The Queensway, as contractors have "uncovered conflicts with underground utilities that require modifications the designs" which means Stage 2 of work has been pushed until Spring 2023.

If this does happen on time, all travel lanes on The Queensway will be restored and northbound access to Sunnyside Avenue from The Queensway will also return.