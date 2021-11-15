Major intersection in Toronto finally reopens after months of delays

A major intersection in Toronto has finally reopened after it was delayed for months due to conflicts with construction.

Queen Street West at Roncesvalles Avenue is open again, the two streets intersect with The Queensway and King Street West (KQQR).

Construction is part of the KQQR project which will upgrade the intersection from its current skewed version to a normal four-leg layout, along with a number of other improvements.

Construction at the intersection was meant to be completely a lot sooner, instead there was an almost four month delay which the City says was due to unforeseen utility conflicts.

The Queen-Roncesvalles-Queensway intersection is open again



📸: @parkdalevillage https://t.co/ojA31jzN5I pic.twitter.com/aIQZ6mDS33 — Roncesvalles Village (@RoncesVillage) November 15, 2021

Now that Queen and Roncesvalles is open, the KQQR project is ready to move into stage two.

To allow for this work, King Street West will close from Queen to Wilson Park Road. On top of that travel lanes will be reduced on The Queensway from the KQQR intersection to Parkside Drive.

The intersection is open at Queen Street and Roncesvalles. King Street still not open. I hope this alleviates a bit of the road rage I’ve seen (and been on the receiving end). This whole area was caged up for a long time. pic.twitter.com/CfrP6agnE2 — Suzanne Hajdu (@SuzanneHajdu) November 15, 2021

Stage two calls for reconstruction of the road and sidewalks, including streetcar platforms, track work and new lighting.

At long last, the much-delayed project at Queen and Roncesvalles moves to Phase 2: https://t.co/TViYVNqRGc — Steve Munro (@SwanBoatSteve) November 15, 2021

Construction will take place between Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. In order to avoid delays and traffic congestion, the City is asking travellers to consider using other nearby major streets to avoid the intersection as much as possible.

Stage two of the KQQR construction is expected to be completed in the early winter of 2022, with dates subject to change.