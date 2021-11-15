City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 4 hours ago
queen roncesvalles

Major intersection in Toronto finally reopens after months of delays

A major intersection in Toronto has finally reopened after it was delayed for months due to conflicts with construction. 

Queen Street West at Roncesvalles Avenue is open again, the two streets intersect with The Queensway and King Street West (KQQR). 

Construction is part of the KQQR project which will upgrade the intersection from its current skewed version to a normal four-leg layout, along with a number of other improvements. 

Construction at the intersection was meant to be completely a lot sooner, instead there was an almost four month delay which the City says was due to unforeseen utility conflicts

Now that Queen and Roncesvalles is open, the KQQR project is ready to move into stage two. 

To allow for this work, King Street West will close from Queen to Wilson Park Road. On top of that travel lanes will be reduced on The Queensway from the KQQR intersection to Parkside Drive.

Stage two calls for reconstruction of the road and sidewalks, including  streetcar platforms, track work and new lighting. 

Construction will take place between Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. In order to avoid delays and traffic congestion, the City is asking travellers to consider using other nearby major streets to avoid the intersection as much as possible. 

Stage two of the KQQR construction is expected to be completed in the early winter of 2022, with dates subject to change. 

Lead photo by

jer1961

