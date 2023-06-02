City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ozempic canada

Toronto has basically just turned into a giant ad for Ozempic

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Whether it's tuning into a baseball game on the weekend, waiting for the streetcar after work, or catching a flight out of town, it seems like Toronto residents can't escape the presence of Ozempic advertisements just about everywhere.

Semaglutide, which is sold under the name Ozempic, is an anti-diabetic medication that's used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The insulation regulator was developed by Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, and its main side effect is weight loss. 

Videos tagged with #ozempic have amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok, with many even accusing A-list celebrities and the uber-wealthy of discretely using the drug to shed weight. 

The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. has even reported an ongoing shortage of the medication as the Ozempic craze has taken over. 

Just last month, Canada's federal health minister announced that he would work alongside other provinces to prevent mass exportations of the drug after thousands of doses were shipped from B.C. to the United States by a Texas-based doctor

The doctor wrote 17,000 prescriptions for the medication that were filled by pharmacies in B.C. and subsequently mailed out to American patients. 

Over the past few months, more and more Torontonians have noticed advertisements promoting the prescription medication pop up around the city in places you'd least expect, although it's not exactly clear why.

Based on the number of tweets on social media, it looks like most people are coming face-to-face with Ozempic ads either at Blue Jays games or the airport. 

The drug — like many others — is not without a long list of side effects that shouldn't be taken lightly. Side effects can include swelling/redness/itching at the injection site, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and in severe cases, pancreatitis or thyroid tumours. 

Lead photo by

@Sportsnet
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The 54th floor of the TD Centre is a 1960's Toronto time capsule

It's been 50 years since a couple left for a wedding in Ontario and disappeared

Canada just launched a new immigration program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spotted visiting restaurant on busy Toronto street

Toronto has basically just turned into a giant ad for Ozempic

Toronto university's proposed pay raise below minimum wage prompts strike calls

Toronto politician says everyone will have to move to Hamilton if he loses election

Man behind fake City of Toronto signs gone viral reveals himself