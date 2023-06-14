Three Toronto stores raided for selling illegal sex pills

Unauthorized and potentially dangerous health products have been seized from three convenience stores in Toronto.

Health Canada is warning the public that 13 unauthorized health products were seized from Danforth Food Market at 2200 Martin Grove Rd, All Season Food Market at 1555 Eglinton Ave W, and Hasty Market at 670 Rexdale Blvd.

The pills in question — with suggestive names like All Nite Long, ExtenZe and Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 — are advertised to improve sexual performance or enhance experience, but do so with substances that are not authorized for sale in Canada or require a prescription.

Danforth Food Market was the worst offender of the three retailers caught selling these products, offering nine different brands of sexual enhancement pills containing unauthorized substances, including yohimbe, mucuna pruriens, and even the prescription-only sildenafil, better known as Viagra.

Health Canada has shared a list of the seized products, the controlled or banned substances they contain, and the retail locations where they were sold.

The government agency warns that consuming these products may pose serious health risks, and encourages members of the public who have purchased these unlicensed medications not to use them.