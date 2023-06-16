City
TD Bank is dealing with a direct deposit issue and people are pissed

A lot of TD Bank customers woke up to find they didn't receive their direct deposit paycheques on Friday morning and they are not happy.

Few details are known about the issue, but the bank has been replying to people on Twitter, saying, "We have been made aware of an issue with direct deposits that we have escalated and is being investigated. We appreciate your patience while we get this fixed."

In a statement to Daily Hive, Mick Ramos — Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs – Western Canada — reiterates what's been said on Twitter, saying, "We're aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments for some customers."

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

In one message, TD Canada says this issue is impacting customers in "Western and Eastern regions."

It appears this issue is also impacting customers in the US as well.

Let us know if you're affected by this in the comments.

