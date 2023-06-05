More arrests during another chaotic weekend at Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland is full a month into its 2023 season, but many marked the first weekend of June on their calendars as the time to revisit the park for the debut of the new Tundra Twister thrill ride.

And following the cues of that chaotic opening weekend last month, parkgoers witnessed more of the same scenes play out on Saturday, June 3, including multiple arrests caught on video.

A handful of clips circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms show the aftermath of a confrontation in the park, where a pair of youths can be seen shouting at one another while detained in handcuffs by police.

Two clips captured from roughly the same position show the aftermath of a confrontation near the Behemoth rollercoaster, where multiple park security guards and a single York Regional Police (YRP) officer stand between the two arguing youths.

A second angle that appears to have been captured shortly after the events in the first clip shows an individual being led out of the park in handcuffs, though it is unclear if this person was involved in the earlier confrontation.

The videos come just weeks after Canada's Wonderland made headlines over the surge in criminal activity, fights, and arrests that marred the park's May opening weekend.

Shortly after that early-May chaos, York Regional Police (YRP) announced increased presence and enforcement efforts to combat incidents of mischief, threats, and what cops are describing as "unruly behaviour" in Vaughan with the re-launch of Operation "Beehave."

blogTO is currently awaiting comment on the arrests from both Canada's Wonderland and the YRP.