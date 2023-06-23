Cursive writing returning to Ontario schools this fall and people don't know how to feel

After being relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is officially returning as a mandatory part of the curriculum in September, and people aren't so sure how to feel.

The province's new language curriculum introduces several changes including a focus on phonics, after a report last year from the Ontario Human Rights Commission revealed that the education system was failing students with reading disabilities, and urged a refocus on evidence-based methods.

It never should have been taken away. Many teachers were teaching it anyway. — M. D’Amato (@StGeorgeCross17) June 22, 2023

"The research has been very clear that cursive writing is a critical life skill in helping young people to express more authentically," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

"If we want to boost reading instruction, we have to embrace some of those time-tested strategies that have worked for generations. A return to phonics and, for example, cursive writing is another example where the government is leaning into the evidence and following the voice of many parents who wanted us to really embrace those practices that for generations have worked."

A true waste of time. Fine as a hobby or art, but will be wasted if the goal is to promote practical skills — Hisham Imtiaz (@hisham_imtiaz) June 22, 2023

While some folks were excited to see this style of penmanship make a return, others questioned the practicality of the skill in real-world settings.

Excellent for fine motor skills - useful in many trades, delicate surgical procedures, and activates so many different brain connections … don’t even get me started on the fine arts :) Even if they don’t use it for writing, there are long term benefits and different applications — Myles Calvert (@MylesCalvert) June 23, 2023

Those in favour of its reintroduction cited enhanced writing skills, reinforced literary, and strengthened link-to-letter recognition.

Why? The only thing cursive writing is used for is signing things. Such a useless skill to have nowadays — Andrew (@SuperAndrew64) June 23, 2023

However, others suggested that the skill is essentially useless outside of school, and even compared it to old-school processes like butter churning and quilting.

Up next: quilting and butter churning — DH (@d0j0h) June 22, 2023

Cursive writing will be introduced in Ontario elementary schools starting in Grade 3, with a focus on phonics starting in kindergarten and typing lessons beginning in Grade 4.