City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
315 spadina ave construction

A whole block of Toronto's Chinatown was just razed and locals aren't happy

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A swath of Toronto's Chinatown neighbourhood is looking far different this month after being suddenly demolished for a residential building, as has become typical for the city.

Residents are taking notice of the now-empty space stretching from Spadina and D'Arcy to Spadina and St. Andrew on the thoroughfare's east side, where a block of businesses in the Spadina Court building once stood.

Most will remember the stretch as home to the beloved Rol San restaurant, along with Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe and a number of other retailers and offices.

Rol San and its iconic neon signage famously moved just up and across the street from 323 Spadina Ave. to 388 Spadina Ave. in March, but there has been no news yet about whether any of the remaining businesses have had such luck.

Ding Dong permanently shuttered months earlier in December.

315 spadina

Residents are taking notice of the empty space where the building once stood.

Coming to the corner is a new residential building from Podium Developments and Montgomery Sisam Architects.

The structure will be mixed-use, with retail on the bottom and apartments above. Surprisingly (and thankfully), it's not overpriced condos coming to the site, but a designated rental building, and a mid-rise one at that, with 219 units across 13 floors.

315 spadina

The block used to be home to a row of businesses in Spadina Court, including a bakery,jeweller, doctor's office, and the famous Rol San, among other retailers. Photo courtesy of Google Street View.

While the housing is much-needed, locals are, as usual, wondering why long-running businesses in a low-rise and historic area of the downtown core had to be lost for the cause when there are so many other places in Toronto to build up.

Many are also wondering whether rent prices will be affordable, and assuming they probably won't be, and will also not be rent controlled, being a new build.

315 spadina

A rendering of what the corner is slated to eventually look like — a big change from its former self. Image from Montgomery Sisam Architects.

"Resistance is futile. The developers are literally steam rolling communities aided and abetted by city council and the corrupt provincial government," one person commented on a post sharing photos of the location in popular local Facebook group Weird Toronto.

Others add that the community has been fighting the project for years through consultation meetings, where their concerns were apparently left unheard.

315 spadina

A recent post about the construction has been gaining traction in the Weird Toronto Facebook group.

There is also the concern about the character of the neighbourhood, and the precedence such builds set for redevelopment in culturally significant areas like Kensington-Chinatown.

The builder has earmarked only 10 per cent of units in the complex as affordable, at 80% of average market rent. Per 2020 discussions, a one-bedroom unit was expected to run about $2,500 per month.

"We've seen SO MANY community members speak up about their concerns about this development in the last year," advocacy group Friends of Chinatown wrote on Twitter at the time.

"Discussions about gentrification and racism, despite our community’s repeated demands for 100%, rent-geared-to-income affordable housing at the new development, have been avoided by developers."

Amid the mostly-negative discussion, a few concede that some things do  have to be given up to build more housing in the city. 

A few are (sarcastically) holding out hope that those helming the construction will throw in a music venue, art space, museum, community centre or something other than another Starbucks or outpost of a fast food chain.

Photos by

Becky Robertson
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

La Palette manager running for mayor but he's not in it to win it

Ontario is about to get hit with a 'Rex block'

People are laughing at Toronto's ridiculously confusing election ballot

A whole block of Toronto's Chinatown was just razed and locals aren't happy

City of Toronto reverses decision to cancel Canada Day celebration after backlash

Video shows thieves smash into Toronto jewellery store in brazen daylight robbery

Toronto expected to have way too much office space until 2040s

Angry locals say Metrolinx broke a promise with Toronto's new elevated rail line