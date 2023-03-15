Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
rol san toronto

Rol San has reopened in a new location and this is what it looks like

Go-to Chinese restaurant Rol San has embarked on a new chapter after moving from its original location after 28 years at 323 Spadina.

Their new digs are located a few doors down (and across the street) at 388 Spadina still serves their signature late-night eats and yummy dim sum.

Don't worry - their signature neon lobster and fish signs are still out front, making it impossible to miss when you walk by.

rol san toronto

Look for Rol San's iconic neon signs. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

In its current state, the dining room is a little on the small side, with diners split among two rows of booths and tables lining the room's walls, but the space is expected to expand in the summer months.

It's a no-fuss atmosphere and has the same classic eats that have made the restaurant a hit since 1994.

And with their seemingly endless menu, framed pictures of their bestsellers and plastic table covers, everything nostalgic about their original location magically reappears at this new address.

rol san toronto

Rol San stays true to its all-day dim sum claim to fame. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

Though it's just opened, the new spot was absolutely jammed with faithful customers scarfing down shrimp shumai ($7.65), deep-fried squid tentacles ($7.65), BBQ pork buns ($5.75) and Cantonese-style fried noodles ($24.95) until 12 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on the weekends.

rol san toronto

Not just dim sum, Rol San's menu of family-style eats are also available at the new location. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

While the first chapter of Rol San's lengthy journey is now closed, a brighter, newer, and hopefully longer chapter has just begun.

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro
