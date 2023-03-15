Rol San has reopened in a new location and this is what it looks like

Go-to Chinese restaurant Rol San has embarked on a new chapter after moving from its original location after 28 years at 323 Spadina.

Their new digs are located a few doors down (and across the street) at 388 Spadina still serves their signature late-night eats and yummy dim sum.

Don't worry - their signature neon lobster and fish signs are still out front, making it impossible to miss when you walk by.

In its current state, the dining room is a little on the small side, with diners split among two rows of booths and tables lining the room's walls, but the space is expected to expand in the summer months.

It's a no-fuss atmosphere and has the same classic eats that have made the restaurant a hit since 1994.

And with their seemingly endless menu, framed pictures of their bestsellers and plastic table covers, everything nostalgic about their original location magically reappears at this new address.

Though it's just opened, the new spot was absolutely jammed with faithful customers scarfing down shrimp shumai ($7.65), deep-fried squid tentacles ($7.65), BBQ pork buns ($5.75) and Cantonese-style fried noodles ($24.95) until 12 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on the weekends.

While the first chapter of Rol San's lengthy journey is now closed, a brighter, newer, and hopefully longer chapter has just begun.