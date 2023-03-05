Rol San is reopening in Toronto this week in a new location

Toronto's iconic Rol San restaurant is officially reopening this week in a new location.

The Chinese restaurant known for its dim sum and late night eats closed their doors at 323 Spadina Ave. on February 12 after 28 years. However, they didn't move far.



The restaurant merely moved down the street, now located at 388 Spadina Ave., a location that was once homw to the taste of Guang Xi on the ground level and Escape Zone on the upper floors.

People on social media showed their excitement about Rol San's comeback sharing comments like, "Everything is all right once more!! YES!!" and "Hooray!!! You are irreplaceable!!" on their Instagram post.

Rol San will reopen its doors this Monday, March 6.