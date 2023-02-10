Rol San is closing its Spadina location after 28 years and relocating

After 28 years, legendary Toronto Chinese restaurant Rol San is closing up at their old space and relocating.

Fortunately for fans of the former spot, they're not moving far away.

The restaurant used a brand new Instagram account to inform people that they'll soon be closing and moving to a new address.

"Our time at 323 Spadina Ave has come to an end," reads a post on the account.

"Thank you Toronto, for dining with us for almost 3 decades! We will be opening up our doors again at 388 Spadina Ave, and we cannot wait to serve you again."

People have been commenting on the post saying they "CANT WAIT FOR THE NEXT 28 YEARS" and "Can't wait for the new location to open up!"

"We've been coming for dim sum and dinner since university," one person commented. "So many great memories here. Can't wait for the new location to open!"

Rol San will be closing at 323 Spadina on February 12, 2023.