Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2023 will light up the skies next Monday in a dazzling display drawing mass crowds to the city's waterfront.

The annual display celebrating the birthday of the 19th-century monarch returns to the beaches of Ashbridge's Bay Park for the second year in a row after an extended absence in 2020 and 2021, kicking off at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

A City of Toronto spokesperson tells blogTO that this year's show "will feature beautiful fireworks and a spectacular finale," and encourages attendees to leave their cars at home and take public transit to the always-packed celebration on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue.

If you can't make it to the main event on Monday night, Canada's Wonderland is also bringing back its annual Victoria Day fireworks show on the eve of Victoria Day.

Wonderland's display will occur on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10 p.m. and lasting for approximately 15 minutes. Guests will see over 6,000 blasts illuminate the night sky at heights of up to 800 feet, fired from 11 separate positions with 1,800 individual cues that take roughly 375 work hours to set up.

Smaller, informal neighbourhood and DIY displays will erupt from parks and backyards across the city over the holiday long weekend, so you probably won't have to travel far to take in some of the pyrotechnic revelries for yourself.