City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire training

Toronto just got a new building designed to be set on fire

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While most fires are tended to immediately to prevent them from spiraling out of control, a new facility in Toronto will welcome raging infernos strictly for training purposes. 

On Monday, May 29, the City is set to unveil its newest addition to a growing number of action-packed fire protection training facilities offered by Toronto Fire Services. 

The facilities will serve as training spaces for in-service crews and new recruits in fire prevention and safety techniques at 4562 Sheppard Avenue East, just west of McCowan Road.

Although the training space certainly won't be open to the public once it's in full swing, you still have the opportunity to check out multiple Toronto Fire Service stations around the city as part of Doors Open Toronto.

You can explore typically off-limits fire trucks at four fire stations this year, including Station 131 at 3135 Yonge St., Station 231 at 740 Markham Rd, Station 334 at 339 Queens Quay W, and Station 415 at 2120 Kipling Ave. from May 27 through May 28. 

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just got a new building designed to be set on fire

Popular Toronto trail is about to get doused with chemicals to kill invasive plants

Toronto politician under fire for wanting to rebuild Gardiner Expressway

People in Toronto worried as famous Kensington Market garden car gets towed away

Collisions on Toronto's new LRT line are already happening before it's even open

TTC closures and diversions during busy weekend of Toronto events

Metrolinx provides update on perpetual construction at Union Station in Toronto

Ontario just created a new way to save on your energy bill this summer