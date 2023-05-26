Toronto just got a new building designed to be set on fire

While most fires are tended to immediately to prevent them from spiraling out of control, a new facility in Toronto will welcome raging infernos strictly for training purposes.

On Monday, May 29, the City is set to unveil its newest addition to a growing number of action-packed fire protection training facilities offered by Toronto Fire Services.

The facilities will serve as training spaces for in-service crews and new recruits in fire prevention and safety techniques at 4562 Sheppard Avenue East, just west of McCowan Road.

Although the training space certainly won't be open to the public once it's in full swing, you still have the opportunity to check out multiple Toronto Fire Service stations around the city as part of Doors Open Toronto.

You can explore typically off-limits fire trucks at four fire stations this year, including Station 131 at 3135 Yonge St., Station 231 at 740 Markham Rd, Station 334 at 339 Queens Quay W, and Station 415 at 2120 Kipling Ave. from May 27 through May 28.