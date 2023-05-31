People complain as mysterious rock balancing sculptures appear in Toronto river

A series of painstakingly placed rocks are drawing quite a bit of attention in Toronto this week, very little of it positive.

Anyone enjoying the city's gorgeous weather by walking along the Humber River's edge will not be able to miss the structures, which appear to defy the laws of physics with their impressive balancing act.

But while some would argue the structures create a remarkable work of art for passersby to observe, others are asking anyone who comes upon them to smash them down.

Documenting the work, one resident shared a photo of the unanticipated forms to Reddit, noting that their maker must have invested a fair bit of time on the project, which must require a unique set of skills and patience that most of us will never be able to acquire in our lifetime.

In the comment section, some jumped in to likewise applaud the fixtures. But, more still chimed in to condemn them.

The main concern among locals is the danger such stacked structures pose to critters in the area.

As one person bluntly stated, "You’re not ever supposed to stack rocks. It fucks up the ecosystem and they fall over and kill animals."

It is true that most parks personnel ask that people not form these rock stacks, rock cairns, Inukshuks or the like, as they can "disturb sensitive and critical wildlife habitats that rely on the rocks for protection," as one American national park pointed out in a recent social media post.

Generally accepted etiquette while out and about in nature is to leave no trace — and despite being crafted from natural materials found on site, these formations due defy this golden rule.

Aside from the damage to wildlife and their homes, as well as potential erosion to soil and harm to plant life, some point out that works like the one just found in Humber River can be confusing to other hikers who may mistake them for markets, and also tarnishes the natural beauty of such spaces.

On the Reddit thread on the topic, residents speculate that these particular pieces are by well-known artist Peter Riedel, who has been meticulouly producing these complicated pieces for over 15 years.

Based on Riedel's Instagram, where he documents his work, he was indeed rock-stacking in the Humber this week, using rock from the shallower parts of the riverbed and shore for the DIY exhibition.

Riedel told blogTO in 2021 that the art form is a very meditative experience for him, and that he picked it up "for mental escape and peace and quiet of the mind" after a personal tragedy first brought him to Toronto in 2005.

"They're very temporary but that creates a clean slate, new opportunities, new ideas," he said.