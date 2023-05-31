New happiness at work index shows people in Ontario are not enjoying their jobs

A new index for which employees across Canada rank how happy they feel at work has shown that — shocker — no one in Canada is all that satisfied with their job, and Ontario has one of the most miserable workforces in the country.

Human resource management software company, ADP has been taking the measure from randomly selected adult employees for some months and has found that, on average, Canadians would say their overall contentment with their vocation is only at about 6.7 out of 10.

The score went up slightly (by 0.1/10) between April and May as the serotonin-boosting summer weather finally showed its face, but generally, the figure isn't as good as most would argue it should be.

Canadians' main pain points are a lack of opportunities for career advancement and poor compensation and benefits, the latter of which is especially important amid recent inflationary pressures that have made it virtually impossible for most to afford living in cities like Toronto.

While 44 per cent of workers say they feel satisfied with their current role and responsibilities — what the index calls a primary indicator of workplace happiness — secondary indicators like work-life balance, workplace recognition and support, pay and more drag this number down.

Looking at the data more granularly, Boomers, predictably, feel the most positive about their careers, while Gen Xers feel the least pleased.

Regionally, over the last three months, B.C. was found to have the happiest employees (who rate their job satisfaction at 6.9/10), followed by Quebec (6.87/10) and Atlantic Canada (6.77/10).

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are on the other end of the spectrum with 6.43/10, on average, in recent months, followed by Ontario, where those surveyed indicated a happiness ranking of 6.5/10 in March, 6.6/10 in April and 6.6/10 again in May for an average of just 6.57/10.

Saskatchewan/Manitoba and Ontario are the only provinces that have fallen below the national average for this index over all three months.

ADP notes that while Canadians' moods in the workplace seem better in May than earlier in the year, "this time of year presents an opportunity for employers to take a pulse on current employee satisfaction, which can be done through feedback surveys to better understand the needs of their employees and areas for improvement for the remainder of the year."