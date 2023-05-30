City
Dramatic fire engulfs apartment building in downtown Toronto in smoke

A raging balcony fire engulfed an apartment building in downtown Toronto in smoke and flames on Tuesday afternoon as shocked neighbours and pedestrians looked on. 

Toronto Fire Services were called to The Hudson condominium complex on the northeast corner of Spadina Avenue and King Street West just before 2 p.m. after a two-alarm fire consumed units located on the 11th and 12th floors with smoke. 

Police warned drivers in the area to expect delays and road closures as crews responded to the fire. 

Multiple residents in the area contacted blogTO with videos that showed the fire releasing clouds of thick smoke into the clear sky. 

According to several residents, the blaze was quickly tended to by Toronto Fire and was thankfully extinguished before things got too out of hand. 

At 2:49 p.m., Toronto Fire confirmed that they extinguished a "12th floor balcony fire" and that crews are currently ventilating the unit and continuing operations on the scene. 

At the time of writing, no injuries have been reported, although Toronto Fire did add that they're currently completing primary and secondary searches of the impacted unit. 

The Hudson building is located at 438 King St. 

Lead photo by

 Samuel Chakwera
