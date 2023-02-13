City
Jack Landau
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

beer can car ontario

Police pull over Ontario driver in car completely overflowing with beer cans

City
Jack Landau
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Someone with an affinity for cheap, American beer now faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a traffic stop uncovered a mountain of empties and an alleged impaired driver behind the wheel.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region tweeted an account from Grey-Bruce officers, who conducted a RIDE program stop that proved impaired drivers are out on roads regardless of the hour.

It was only 5:23 p.m., the sun still shining, when the 61-year-old accused entered the RIDE program stop in a car filled almost to the brim with empty cans of Busch beer.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and was handed eight driving-related suspensions, property obtained by crime, and several charges under the Highway Traffic act.

Ignoring the driver's apparent loyalty to the American beer brand, the sheer volume of aluminum spilling over the passenger seat had one commenter fairly impressed.

A tow truck driver mentioned having seen similar empty-filled vehicles at the scene of accidents, a reminder that impaired driving often ends in tragedy.

This is not the first, the second, or even the third time in recent years that Ontario drivers have been nabbed driving around in cars overflowing with (hopefully) empty beer cans.

2021 was a particularly big year for beer can-laden cars, with three notable police stops occurring in the span of just a few months.

Lead photo by

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed Family Day 2023 in Toronto

Ontario lotto winner just wanted to buy some washer fluid from the gas station

Toronto is about to experience its warmest weather of the year so far

Here's what happens now that John Tory has resigned as Toronto mayor

Someone missed a GO train near Toronto and then dangerously hung off the side

Police pull over Ontario driver in car completely overflowing with beer cans

Woman attacked by strangers and slashed in the face at TTC subway station

Panic and wild theories emerge as latest UFO shot down over Lake Huron in Ontario