Police pull over Ontario driver in car completely overflowing with beer cans

Someone with an affinity for cheap, American beer now faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a traffic stop uncovered a mountain of empties and an alleged impaired driver behind the wheel.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region tweeted an account from Grey-Bruce officers, who conducted a RIDE program stop that proved impaired drivers are out on roads regardless of the hour.

It was only 5:23 p.m., the sun still shining, when the 61-year-old accused entered the RIDE program stop in a car filled almost to the brim with empty cans of Busch beer.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and was handed eight driving-related suspensions, property obtained by crime, and several charges under the Highway Traffic act.

Sometimes we get asked "why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?" - This is why. 61-year-old accused entered #GreyBruceOPP RIDE program at 5:23 p.m. Arrested for impaired operation, 8 driving related suspensions, property obtained by crime, and several HTA charges. ^nw pic.twitter.com/zr8zSt0urG — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 13, 2023

Ignoring the driver's apparent loyalty to the American beer brand, the sheer volume of aluminum spilling over the passenger seat had one commenter fairly impressed.

Looks like he has drank enough to cover his fine in returnables. — Dan Stackhouse (@DanStack1) February 13, 2023

A tow truck driver mentioned having seen similar empty-filled vehicles at the scene of accidents, a reminder that impaired driving often ends in tragedy.

I drove towtruck and seen something like this while attending an accident scene — mark badgerow (@mark_badgerow) February 13, 2023

This is not the first, the second, or even the third time in recent years that Ontario drivers have been nabbed driving around in cars overflowing with (hopefully) empty beer cans.

2021 was a particularly big year for beer can-laden cars, with three notable police stops occurring in the span of just a few months.