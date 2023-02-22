Video captures violent carjacking in Ontario parking lot

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has provided further information on a violent carjacking captured on video in a parking lot in Milton, Ont. on Tuesday.

At 9:40 a.m., police received a report of a carjacking at the Metro parking lot at 1050 Kennedy Circle. A stolen white pickup truck was observed striking a Honda CRV that was parked in the lot.

Two male suspects were seen exiting the truck and smashed the driver's side window of the CRV.

The suspects were caught on video opening the car door forcefully and removing a female driver, who was thrown to the ground by the suspects.

Video captured a violent carjacking in a Milton parking lot. Police are now looking for 2 suspects.

Video footage of the incident circulated on social media, which showed parts of the crime taking place, as well as the aftermath. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halton police confirmed that they are aware of the video and are actively investigating.

The white pickup truck (2014 Ford F250) was reported stolen from Peel Region on Jan. 7, and was involved in a number of incidents on the same morning as the carjacking.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Halton police observed the stolen truck weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Derry Road and Holly Avenue. The vehicle approached the police cruiser and fled the area at a high speed, and police were not able to stop the vehicle.

The same vehicle was seen on several occassions driving erratically in Milton and was involved in two hit and run collisions, as well as a gas drive-off at the Petro Canada located at 5 Main Street East at 9:35 a.m.

The truck was also seen driving through a fence at Pineview Public School and into a playground where children were playing. Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported during any of these incidents.

The stolen Honda CRV was soon recovered by police in the area of Kennedy Road South in Brampton just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'2'' tall, thin build, and wearing a grey sweater. The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, in his late 20s, clean shaven, and wearing a dark coloured hooded sweater.

A photo of one of the suspects is attached in the HRPS press release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.