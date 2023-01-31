People are already criticizing the increased police presence on the TTC

In response to the recent spike in violent crimes on the TTC, the Toronto Police Service announced on Thursday that there will be an increased presence of officers throughout the city's transit system on a daily basis.

Chief Myron Demkiw announced the plan, which aims to have up to 80 police officers in place throughout the transit system every day.

"These deployments will focus on reducing victimization, preventing crimes of opportunity and enhancing public safety," he said. "Given this, our deployments will be dynamic and may change from day-to-day."

However, many people have been quick to criticize the new plan, attributing the recent rise in violence to lack of mental health support and inadequate housing in the city instead.

Even Premier Doug Ford was critical of the plan, calling it a "Band-Aid solution" in an unrelated press conference on Friday.

Following the announcement, the Toronto Police Service began to regularly post pictures of officers stationed throughout the transit system on their social media pages.

However, some people called the plan a "quick fix" and are calling for more resources dedicated to mental healthcare, reduction services, public washrooms, and warming centres.

Make no mistake: The violence we're seeing on the TTC won't be addressed by having more police present.



We need more housing. More mental healthcare. More harm reduction services. More public washrooms. More warming centres.



We need a City of Toronto that's more compassionate. — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) January 27, 2023

Another person suggested that the same amount of money spent on increased policing could be redirected towards educational support and poverty reduction instead.

The amount we’re paying to the officers OT we could spend on housing, educational support and poverty reduction. That’s how you fix the issues in this city. You guys have a role but right now we need @JohnTory to actually fix this city not band-aid the problem with photo ops. — Daniel Murton (@DanielMurton) January 30, 2023

Some people even claimed the photos look "staged" and were taken as a "PR opportunity."

Take as much photos you want for PR. We will only believe you only when the numbers drop down. — cutie✨ (@sarao267) January 29, 2023

Others suggested that increased policing on the TTC will make some individuals, particularly Black and Indigenous folks, feel less safe.

Metro Morning host in Toronto strongly raising the concern that some people, particularly Black and Indigenous people, will feel less safe on the TTC with more police. Chair of TTC claims most people will feel safer and host says “how do you know that?” — judyrebick (@judyrebick) January 27, 2023

One person stated that the increased presence of police officers "will not improve the safety of transit" and the "same issues leading to violence" will remain.

- The TTC & Police press conference at 130pm will be a call for increased policing. Please understand this will not improve the safety of transit. People will still be dealing with the same issues leading to violence bc instead of funding support, we're funding more police. — jessica neil (@jesslneil) January 26, 2023

Among those who were critical of the plan, many used the term "Band-Aid solution" to describe the initiative.

If you truly care about crime then advocate for solutions that are more than just band-aids. — Greg Lehman (@GregLehman) January 29, 2023

Mayor John Tory said on Thursday that deploying more police officers in the transit system during a time of anxiety is simply "the right thing to do."

"Some have been critical of these initiatives, and critical of increased investments in the police service, but they were right at the first time when I announced them, and they are still a necessary part of the safety answers for today and for tomorrow," Tory said.