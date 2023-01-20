Coworking space takes over shuttered WeWork in Toronto and plans new locations

A New-York headquartered office coworking company has opened a new space in Toronto and is set to open another just in time for spring.

Industrious is located on the fifth and sixth floors of the 17-storey building at 33 Bloor Street East.

The space was previously hosted by beleagured office coworking company, WeWork, for three years.

The company shuttered the doors at this location on March 31, 2021, after closing several locations across the U.S.

The new 36,000-square-feet office space features 450 seats, direct access to the Yonge/Bloor subway station, and on-site underground parking.

The company was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Jamie Hodari and Justin Stewart. The duo raised US$1 million from 80 investors to open the first Industrious space in Chicago the following year.

Industrious now has over 160 locations across 65 cities worldwide, and plans to open another location in Toronto soon.

Industrious' second Toronto space will open in March 2023 at 30 Adelaide Street East. The office will feature 650 seats and spans over 50,000-square-feet.

Aside from Industrious, there's plenty of office coworking spaces to choose from in Toronto, depending on your location.

Coworking office Merge Spaces also recently opened up a "creative business hub" on the ground floor of a condominium at 2229 Kingston Road in Scarborough.

The state-of-the-art office space is both amenity rich and offers bottomless coffee.