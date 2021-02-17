City
Arianna Kyriacou
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
wework toronto

WeWork is closing one of its Toronto locations

City
Arianna Kyriacou
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

WeWork is permanently closing its Bloor Street location in Toronto.

Located at 33 Bloor St. E, this collaborative spot was for people looking to hold office space, which became both more and less attractive during the pandemic with most people working from home.

Its accessibility to Bloor-Yonge subway station was a bonus for people as well, however.

"Over the last 12 months, WeWork has continued to rationalize its global real estate portfolio as a part of the company's plan to achieve profibility," WeWork told blogTO.

They added that they have made the decision to "rightsize our footprint in Toronto."

WeWork has recently been rapidly closing locations worldwide, so it's no surprise that Toronto is losing one of our own. Most recently, the company announced that they are closing four of nine locations in Denver earlier this month.

In 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that WeWork was on the verge of going bankrupt, though it was saved by a deal that secured the company more funds. The company had a net-loss of $1.9 billion in 2019, and only $1.8 billion in revenue, according to CNBC.

Softbank made the rescue deal with the company, giving them over $1.7 billion in exchange for 80 per cent of WeWork. 

Despite all of this, a few new WeWork locations are still set to open in Toronto. The company is opening a Liberty Street location in December 2022, and another in Mirvish Village in July of the same year.

WeWork had originally aimed to open upwards of 20 locations in Toronto last year, according to a 2018 Bloomberg interview with WeWork general manager David McLaughlin. Currently, there are five workspaces open in the city.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

U of T reveals updated design plans for massive new student residence

WeWork is closing one of its Toronto locations

Toronto and Peel want lockdown orders extended for at least two extra weeks

Dads near Toronto help shovel senior out after ploughs dump snow on her driveway

Toronto's top doctor says she's never been more worried about the future

Toronto police say apartment rental scams have been rampant during the pandemic

Ontario judge accused of working while on vacation in the Caribbean

Toronto's mayor and top doctor urge province not to relax public health restrictions