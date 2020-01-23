WeWork just opened their largest Toronto location ever inside Hudson's Bay

WeWork just opened their largest Toronto location, and it's unlike any other thanks to it's unique set up in Hudson's Bay.

The office-share company partnered with Hudson's Bay through a unique management agreement that combines workspaces with the retail environment.

WeWork said in a statement that the partnership will 'bridge' two communities together by having WeWork’s workspace directly visible into the adjacent upper retail floors occupied by Hudson’s Bay.

"Through our partnership with Hudson’s Bay Company, we've reimagined an iconic landmark in the heart of Toronto, reinforcing our long-term commitment to making lasting economic and cultural impact on the city," said Stephen Tapp, General Manager, Canada, WeWork.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of WeWork Hudson’s Bay on Queen Street, which has welcomed over 1,600 members into our community to date," Tapp said.

Private offices in this space start at $2,090 a month, while Hot Desk Memberships, which gives WeWorkers on-demand access to shared workspace and common areas, start at $550 a month.

The shared workspace is located at the corner of Queen and Bay St. and covers half the entire city block. WeWork Hudson's Bay partially occupies the 6th and 7th floors, with visibility into the adjacent retail floors occupied by Hudson’s Bay.

WeWork opened its first Toronto building in August 2017 at 240 Richmond St., where it has since grown its footprint to 10 buildings throughout the city.