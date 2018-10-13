The top 20 coworking and shared office space in Toronto by neighbourhood

Coworking and shared office space in Toronto is now abundant with facilities in many neighbourhoods across the city. These membership-based venues allows teams or individuals to hunker down in bright and beautiful work spaces with loads of perks.

Here are my picks for the top coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Herman Miller designer chairs are interspersed throughout desks, private boardrooms and furnished offices in the sunny loft known as Verkspace. They also have front desk services available in case you're having an important meeting or expecting a package while you plug away.

WeWork has expanded into Toronto with several offices, with locations on King West, Bloor, and Richmond, plus two more on University. The Richmond location offers private offices on six floors, team lunches, and is nestled right on top of Osgoode Station, making your commute easy.

The Workaround prides itself on being parent-friendly, meaning it encourages you to bring your children to work. There are even activity rooms for kids and a lactaction suite.

With three locations, one on Queen and University, one at King and University and the other on Yonge Street, IQ Office Suites are the perfect spaces for startups. Their well appointed coworking spaces include private offices, hot desks, conference rooms, lounge areas and reception.

Fold is a coworking space specifically geared for architects and designers. The custom built desks allow for a large personal work space, and they have their very own sample and resource library, laser printer, mixed use spaces and heated floors.

You need to apply to be a member of Signal, a co-working space for those working with music, sound or video. The space comes complete with recording and production studios.

Project Spaces has a community-first approach, and pushes for diversity. The space offers 24/7 access, lockable storage, and all the staples. Membership starts at $250 for a lounge and work up to around $450-$550 for a desk. They also have a second location in the Fashion District.

District 28 on Logan includes a more traditional communal work space, but you're also next to their beautiful event spaces, bar, bistro and coffee shop. It's like a little village that knows how to get things done. They also have a screening room and editing suites.

A place to surround yourself with other independent thinkers in a non-cubical environment, The Fueling Station offers desks, meeting rooms and virtual offices. There are boardrooms, cleaning services, shared kitchens and office socials. It's a wide-open, brick and beam space.

Artists, environmentalist and social entrepeneurs will like the Riverdale Hub. It's a spot that houses the Social Gardener Cafe, Riverdale Gallery, unique rental spaces, and environmental initiatives. They host edible gardens and rentable offices and desks.

Makeworks offers memberships for startups and freelancers, as well as prototyping services with laser cutting, 3D printing,and CNC cutting projects.

Located in the Olde School House in Markham Village, The Village Hive offers affordable offices spaces outside of downtown Toronto. They offer shared desks, meeting rooms, and all types of wellness classes and courses as a bonus. It's a big, bright inspiring space to network and get to work.

Endless coffee, an open pantry, two other locations, 24-hour service, a games room, technical support and all types of private rental rooms, Northspace is a creative hub for people looking to collaborate and meet other people. A place with lots of colour, cool furniture and after-work activities.

Bright offices soaked in sunlight and steps away from a vibrant shopping and entertainment district you'll find Workplace One's Queen West location. With high ceilings and loads of communal tables, they also offer private offices, meeting rooms and a lounge rental.

The Centre for Social Innovation's Regent Park location provides a variety of workspaces for "socially charged projects, including private offices, private desks, and Hot Desks." Complete with mixed furniture and all types of warm private and public spaces, there's also an event space and programming happening throughout the day and evening.

The East Room is a membership based, co-op connecting work and culture in one spot. You won't want to leave. A spot for creative professionals, you'll quickly meet others working in the art, design and tech fields in this beautiful space. Lots of plant life, leather chairs and stunning private work rooms are available.

With two locations, one on King and one on St. Clair, Startwell has a unique space in a store front at its St. Clair spot. There's a quaint 16 desks, kitchenette, and meeting space for eight people. It also has a podcast recording studio.

Wallace-Emerson

Digital professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs meet at LabTO. Increase your remote working or small business growing in this creative space complete with comfortable chairs, skylights, custom desks, and anytime access.

Acme Works on Niagara Street fully embraces the co-working movement with refurbished, 8,600 square feet of industrial space. Everything from the floor, to the walls, to the decor are designer and make for a beautiful spot to have meetings or get creative. They have phone booths, meeting rooms and 24-hour surveillance so it's super safe for all.

SPACES, located right on Yorkville Ave., is European-influenced, has two patios, 17,000 square feet of workspace, and is a little more upscale than your typical coworking office. Spaces start at $1,350 per month.