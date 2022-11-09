TTC subway station floods and catches on fire in the span of three days

The TTC's Museum subway station is having a really bad week, suffering two unplanned closures in the span of three days.

Service bypassed the Line 1 subway station on Monday due to a flood at platform level, and the station was once again the site of an unexpected shutdown early Wednesday morning when a small debris fire ignited on the tracks.

A TTC subway station was shut down after the platform flooded https://t.co/KUTa9UOYHi #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) November 7, 2022

The TTC tweeted out a service advisory at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, advising Line 1 Yonge-University riders of "major delays at Museum due to a fire," cutting off service between Union and Spadina stations.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Union and Spadina due to a fire. https://t.co/fx3L7Cdnrt — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 9, 2022

Despite the transit agency's initial warning of major delays to begin the rush hour, the TTC's Stuart Green confirms that the fire was the result of "debris on the track" and was cleared by staff with just a 16-minute disruption in service on Line 1.

It feels like the station has been doing its best impression of the defunct Universal Studios Earthquake ride, where passengers boarded a fake subway train and experienced an immersive disaster in a station that was simultaneously flooded and a raging inferno.

museum station after a flood and fire: pic.twitter.com/4N7f5HjSA8 — rose ✥ (@yukikameal_) November 9, 2022

Already shut down twice in a week on account of two of the four classical elements, the station would just need to suffer a catastrophic cave-in and an unlikely underground windstorm to hit for the cycle of earth, water, air, and fire.

15 hours of flooding at Museum station on a day with no rain https://t.co/hgZ3mqxObF — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) November 8, 2022

Museum Station seriously just can't seem to catch a break this week, and it's only Wednesday.