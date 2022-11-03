City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fog

Weather advisory issued for Toronto as thick fog creates 'near zero visibility'

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Environment Canada is warning commuters in and around Toronto today to drive slowly — if at all — and leave themselves plenty of extra time to pull over in case everything suddenly disappears.

"Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring," wrote the federal weather agency when issuing a fog advisory Thursday morning at 9:23 a.m.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

While the fog is expected to dissipate later this morning, it has been obscuring views all over the city since early Wednesday evening.

It was actually quite pretty, watching the sun set behind a huge aerosol mass.

Cooler still, for many people, were the eerie vibes this fog situation lent our city overnight.

"The fog outside got Toronto looking like Arkham City," remarked one Twitter user accurately.

Many also appreciated the illusion of a clear, wide-open sky — one without the visual clutter of towers.

A lot of people woke up to pretty much no view at all.

As we move beyond Thursday morning rush hour, the dense blanket of water droplets continues to prove problematic for regional travel.

Air travel is also being impacted by the weather hazard.

Inconvenient as it may be for some, the fog is a great sign for fans of warmer temperatures.

At 7 C and rising fast, Toronto is feeling more like September than November this morning, and the weekend ahead should be even balmier.

A high of 20 C is expected on Friday with sunny skies, according to Environment Canada, and a high of 21 C is forecast for Saturday.

Thanks, fog!

Lead photo by

remi_berthalon
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Toronto Eaton Centre will not have any Christmas tree for 2022

Weather advisory issued for Toronto as thick fog creates 'near zero visibility'

Mysterious pole appears in Toronto and an investigation reveals what it's for

Terrifying truck crash on Toronto's Highway 401 was all caught on video

Toronto still has a very small number of working pay phones

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Toronto is getting more than two dozen new speed cameras and here's where

Toronto man arrested for impersonating parking cop and collecting fees