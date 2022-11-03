Weather advisory issued for Toronto as thick fog creates 'near zero visibility'

Environment Canada is warning commuters in and around Toronto today to drive slowly — if at all — and leave themselves plenty of extra time to pull over in case everything suddenly disappears.

"Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring," wrote the federal weather agency when issuing a fog advisory Thursday morning at 9:23 a.m.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

While the fog is expected to dissipate later this morning, it has been obscuring views all over the city since early Wednesday evening.

Downtown Toronto by Ontario Lake, heavy fog advisory. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/D1yEMLCmup — Nicole Dimock (@DimockNicole) November 2, 2022

It was actually quite pretty, watching the sun set behind a huge aerosol mass.

Lovely fog rolling in this evening in Toronto near sunset. #SVP2022 #2022SVP pic.twitter.com/QuHJVNge7r — Eric Scott (@captainfossil) November 3, 2022

Cooler still, for many people, were the eerie vibes this fog situation lent our city overnight.

This Toronto fog is so emo I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/Mat6AOvDhb — kiki (@kikimotattoos) November 3, 2022

"The fog outside got Toronto looking like Arkham City," remarked one Twitter user accurately.

Toronto fog wild tonight jeez pic.twitter.com/E1hfmtqXBM — Matthew Tran (@chasiuu) November 3, 2022

Many also appreciated the illusion of a clear, wide-open sky — one without the visual clutter of towers.

thank you fog for getting rid of all the shitty condos that went up in #Toronto the past 10 years 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jE08XvzN0O — ⎛⎝JayeKat⎠⎞⚧🪬 (@JayeTweet) November 2, 2022

A lot of people woke up to pretty much no view at all.

Toronto fog! Lake Ontario ascended to the heavens 🌫️ pic.twitter.com/TTJQWsDBKE — Shama (@fritzlechat) November 3, 2022

As we move beyond Thursday morning rush hour, the dense blanket of water droplets continues to prove problematic for regional travel.

Message for all train & bus riders. Thick fog continues & could cause minor delays during morning rush. Please travel safely https://t.co/xran85uRYm — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 3, 2022

Air travel is also being impacted by the weather hazard.

Due to ongoing fog resulting in poor visibility in both Toronto and Hamilton, Porter Airlines is flying Flight PD452 directly from Montreal to Thunder Bay, skipping layover at @BBishopAirport. No landings at YTZ since 3pm yesterday afternoon w/ all flights cancelled or diverted. pic.twitter.com/xu3UEB6bzl — Diverted to Hamilton (@DivertedtoYHM) November 3, 2022

Inconvenient as it may be for some, the fog is a great sign for fans of warmer temperatures.

At 7 C and rising fast, Toronto is feeling more like September than November this morning, and the weekend ahead should be even balmier.

A high of 20 C is expected on Friday with sunny skies, according to Environment Canada, and a high of 21 C is forecast for Saturday.

Thanks, fog!