Toronto woke up early for a rare lunar eclipse and the photos are breathtaking
Shutterbugs across Toronto set their alarms early on Tuesday morning for the chance to capture a rare total lunar eclipse, and even if you missed the spectacle, you're probably waking up to some breathtaking photos of the event on social media feeds.
Total eclipse 4/4. pic.twitter.com/Vk9pUkDIb1— Steve Munro (@SwanBoatSteve) November 8, 2022
The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 was visible from five continents, and in Toronto, the event began around 3 a.m., reaching its peak just seconds before 6 a.m.
#LunarEclipse over #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Jdh9VFeiVd— CJ ⚾️⚕💉 (@CjHajer) November 8, 2022
During a total lunar eclipse, the moon's orbit falls in the darkest regions of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. This is the cause of the distinctive red hue of a blood moon.
#LunarEclipse over Toronto,ON 🇨🇦 I could be watching our lovely satellite you for hours, this will be the last lunar eclipse in 3 years 🌓 pic.twitter.com/qekQ5U8b6N— Marcos Oliveira 📸🗞️ (@AeroMarcos320) November 8, 2022
The eclipse was even rarer in that it coincided with the first full moon of November, often referred to as the beaver moon in a nod to the time of year dam-building rodents begin to take shelter from the cold.
This morning's total lunar eclipse as seen from Toronto, Canada. #LunarEclipse#lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/u94wQ8jiVV— Terry McBurnie (@TMcBphoto) November 8, 2022
Even those lacking telephoto lenses were treated to otherworldly views of the alien red sphere over the city.
Lunar eclipse at 5:57am over Toronto pic.twitter.com/OWSo2NDoGl— Dave Agar (@dave1agar) November 8, 2022
And conditions for viewing the event were near-perfect, with clear skies throughout the overnight and early morning hours allowing full visibility from across the region.
Lunar Eclipse 2022 #Toronto #EclipseLunar pic.twitter.com/M9eZyCpEAm— Laura Conte (@LazioLaura) November 8, 2022
If you missed this year's blood moon total lunar eclipse, you will, unfortunately, be in for quite a long wait before the next opportunity rises over the horizon.
There will not be another total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.
