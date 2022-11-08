City
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lunar eclipse blood moon toronto

Toronto woke up early for a rare lunar eclipse and the photos are breathtaking

Shutterbugs across Toronto set their alarms early on Tuesday morning for the chance to capture a rare total lunar eclipse, and even if you missed the spectacle, you're probably waking up to some breathtaking photos of the event on social media feeds.

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 was visible from five continents, and in Toronto, the event began around 3 a.m., reaching its peak just seconds before 6 a.m.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon's orbit falls in the darkest regions of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. This is the cause of the distinctive red hue of a blood moon.

The eclipse was even rarer in that it coincided with the first full moon of November, often referred to as the beaver moon in a nod to the time of year dam-building rodents begin to take shelter from the cold.

Even those lacking telephoto lenses were treated to otherworldly views of the alien red sphere over the city.

And conditions for viewing the event were near-perfect, with clear skies throughout the overnight and early morning hours allowing full visibility from across the region.

If you missed this year's blood moon total lunar eclipse, you will, unfortunately, be in for quite a long wait before the next opportunity rises over the horizon.

There will not be another total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.

Lead photo by

~EvidencE~
