Toronto drivers once again forget how to function after season's first major snowfall

Snow no! After an atypically warm first few weeks of November, winter weather is finally hitting Toronto — and it's hitting hard.

To that end, Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the city due to hazards, including slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

wake up to snow everywhere and my commute is 20 minutes longer… pic.twitter.com/ETpJMGreXC — gagan (@gagannmann) November 16, 2022

"Snow is expected to taper to scattered flurries over the next few hours. This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that will continue to track northeast across the region today," wrote EnviroCan in a winter weather travel advisory updated just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.



"This is the first significant snowfall of the season for most areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Good morning, Toronto! ❄️

In case you didn't notice, we got snow yesterday but we were ready. All roads have now been salted and sidewalk clearing started this morning and will continue throughout the day. 🌨️



Learn about our snow plan at https://t.co/NkKZ18E5yq #SnowTO pic.twitter.com/638sfava8w — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 16, 2022

The federal weather agency is asking commuters to "take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas" and to "slow down driving in slippery conditions."

COLLISION:

Dundas St West + Euclid Av

9:08 am

- Reports of one vehicle into a building

- One vehicle fled the scene

- Vehicle that fled is a black SUV and should have heavy front-end damage

- Police are on scene

- Expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO2233322

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 16, 2022

"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," advises EnviroCan. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

If only the majority of drivers would listen (or, you know, use even a little bit of common sense during adverse weather conditions.)

Collisions are being reported all over the GTA as of Wednesday morning after squalls brought as much as 5 cm of snow to parts of the region on Tuesday and overnight.

Two left lanes remain blocked on the northbound 427 at Dixon/Airport Road because of a collision. Crews are also blocking the left lane on the northbound side pic.twitter.com/SOvskX1lJH — Trafficnet.ca (@TRAFFIC_Toronto) November 16, 2022

Another 2 cm of accumulating snow is expected by the time this system passes through, and it's become strikingly apparent that many people in Toronto are woefully underprepared for the challenges of commuting in cold weather.

Queensway @ Sherway Gardens. Someone lost a full skid off their trailer and is now hand bombing it back onto it in the middle of the road live lane#toronto #torontotraffic pic.twitter.com/h4jOuD3ary — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) November 16, 2022

The 401 and McCowan, Gardiner and Islington, Don Mills Road at Gateway Boulevard, the 427 near Pearson, Bayview and Bloor, Keele and Sheppard; there's a wide variety of lane closures and complete road closures to be annoyed with this morning.

Disabled Vehicle on #HWY401 Eastbound EXPRESS at ISLINGTON AVE. 1 right lane and right shoulder closed. #Incidents #ONHwys https://t.co/kwWbDp1KYU — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) November 16, 2022

Many online are remarking that this kind of road chaos is typical for the first few snowfalls in Toronto...

It’s been just over 200 days since Toronto roads saw snow, and local drivers are reporting having a real tough time figuring out how to do the thing they do this time every year pic.twitter.com/dP9MiOApor — The Toronto Harold (@TorontoHarold) November 15, 2022

Needless to say, this morning's commute was slow for motorists, but the evening commute could be slightly better.

Meteorologists say that while an additional snowfall amount of about 2 cm is expected, heavier snow is expected to taper off into scattered flurries by noon.

That doesn't mean temperatures will rise, unfortunately. According to The Weather Network, "widespread below seasonal conditions are set to dominate this week and beyond, with another reinforcing shot of Arctic air and temperatures more typical of early December at times."

Le sigh. Stay safe. Get your snow tires on, people.