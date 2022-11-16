City
toronto drivers snow

Toronto drivers once again forget how to function after season's first major snowfall

Snow no! After an atypically warm first few weeks of November, winter weather is finally hitting Toronto — and it's hitting hard.

To that end, Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the city due to hazards, including slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

"Snow is expected to taper to scattered flurries over the next few hours. This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that will continue to track northeast across the region today," wrote EnviroCan in a winter weather travel advisory updated just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

"This is the first significant snowfall of the season for most areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The federal weather agency is asking commuters to "take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas" and to "slow down driving in slippery conditions."

"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," advises EnviroCan. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

If only the majority of drivers would listen (or, you know, use even a little bit of common sense during adverse weather conditions.)

Collisions are being reported all over the GTA as of Wednesday morning after squalls brought as much as 5 cm of snow to parts of the region on Tuesday and overnight.

Another 2 cm of accumulating snow is expected by the time this system passes through, and it's become strikingly apparent that many people in Toronto are woefully underprepared for the challenges of commuting in cold weather.

The 401 and McCowan, Gardiner and Islington, Don Mills Road at Gateway Boulevard, the 427 near Pearson, Bayview and Bloor, Keele and Sheppard; there's a wide variety of lane closures and complete road closures to be annoyed with this morning.

Many online are remarking that this kind of road chaos is typical for the first few snowfalls in Toronto...

Needless to say, this morning's commute was slow for motorists, but the evening commute could be slightly better.

Meteorologists say that while an additional snowfall amount of about 2 cm is expected, heavier snow is expected to taper off into scattered flurries by noon.

That doesn't mean temperatures will rise, unfortunately. According to The Weather Network, "widespread below seasonal conditions are set to dominate this week and beyond, with another reinforcing shot of Arctic air and temperatures more typical of early December at times."

Le sigh. Stay safe. Get your snow tires on, people.

OPP_HSD
