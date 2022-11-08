Joe Fresh transforms former Canada Bread Factory into new Toronto office

Canadian fashion brand and retail chain Joe Fresh has new digs in Liberty Village transforming a historic factory into a new swanky office.

Located in the former home of The Canada Bread Factory at 2 Fraser Avenue in Liberty Village, the decommissioned and retrofitted space went under a huge transformation in a little over a year.

The building was originally part of the Grand Trunk Railway lands and was home to Henry Disston & Sons, a saw supplier. In 1960 it transformed to the bread factory for the next 50 years.

Just steps away from the retailer's last office on Atlantic Avenue, the space is also shared by Vena Solutions and features a rooftop patio, in-house social studio and multiple flex working areas.

First steps into the building leds you through a long and spacious lofty hallway, perfect for hosting parties and guests. Clear garage doors line the hallway allowing for a peak inside the working space.

The main office doors welcomes employees and visitors to an open and airy-space a mix of industrial and minimalist vibes.

Hints of the signature Joe Fresh orange are portrayed throughout the entire building which is full of sunlight thanks to hundreds of windows.

Aiming to allow employees to collaborate freely with constrictions the front working space houses a mix of standing desks and lockers.

The office also boasts showrooms for mens, women and children clothing feature the season's newest looks.

They were designed to specifically look like a Joe Fresh retailer, with clothes hanging on the racks.

Other amenities include a brand-new kitchen, spacious conference rooms, reflection rooms, spaces for mothers and gender-neutral bathrooms.

Extremely important for a fashion retailer are to have dedicated spaces racks, closets and other storage spaces for tons of clothing samples.

The whole project took 15 months to complete from purchasing the building to having the entire team move in just two months ago in September.

Just like similiar spaces in Liberty Village converted offices, the Joe Fresh space keeps the 'factory' or 'manufacturing' feels of its history while upgrading it with modern touches.