Fake Doug Ford account gets verified as Elon Musk Twitter fiasco escalates

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's recognizable, folksy speaking style, frequent embarrassing gaffes, and fondness for high-calorie food items have all been perfectly rolled up into a fake Twitter account.

And while the platform's new billionaire owner Elon Musk tinkers with verification rules and the much-sought-after blue check mark in an attempt to cash in on clout chasers and cut down on impostor accounts, this fake Doug Ford account managed to land a blue check mark, paving the way for absolute hilarity.

The @DougFord_ON account — not to be confused with the very real @fordnation handle used by the actual premier — was created back in August, and has gradually gained a following of over 4,500 on Twitter, compared to the actual premier's 654.4K followers.

Folks, apparently there’s a lot of sick kids in Ontario right now. If you’ve got a sick kid, I want you to know that I do not want them anywhere near my cottage — Doug Ford (@DougFord_ON) November 10, 2022

And it's the combination of the account's curiously Doug-esque tweets and the corporate chaos unfolding with Twitter that is turning this parody profile into a discussion topic.

Folks, I’ll be honest. Lecce’s drivin’ me friggin nuts. — Doug Ford (@DougFord_ON) November 10, 2022

Billionaire tech and space baron Elon Musk's high-profile purchase of the platform and subsequent shakeups have been a big newsmaker in recent weeks, with influencer types all up in arms about their hard-earned but completely meaningless blue check marks being made available to anyone willing to pay.

real — Liv (@Liv_Agar) November 10, 2022

That move has come with a crackdown on parody accounts, as Twitter pledges to remove blue check marks from accounts impersonating or parodying a public figure. But, in stark contrast to Twitter's pledge, the introduction of paid verification has only fostered a wave of verified fake accounts.

Like our online Dougie impostor now generating lols among Twitter users.

Folks, Margaret Atwood seems like a real smart lady but boy oh boy does she ever give me the spooks — Doug Ford (@DougFord_ON) November 11, 2022

Some of the tweets are completely outrageous, and yet, somehow, they all maintain at least a shred of believability as things that our bumbling premier might, in some timeline, actually say.

Folks, I don’t know what all the huff’s about, but as my nephew Mikey will tell you, a nice pair of knockers is always welcome in Ontario https://t.co/dE44FqfM2n — Doug Ford (@DougFord_ON) November 11, 2022

If Elon Musk's unhinged Twitter ramblings are to be believed by more than just far-right activists and crypto bros, then the Doug Ford parody account might not be long for this world. So enjoy it while you can.